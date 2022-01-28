15-year-old shot in Hartford, police say

Staff, Hartford Courant

A 15-year-old was shot Friday in Hartford, police say.

According to police, patrol officers responded to 65 Sumner St. at 8:41 a.m. after a report of a person shot. They found the teen with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police said it is not clear where the teen was shot. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories