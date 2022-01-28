15-year-old shot in Hartford, police say

A 15-year-old was shot Friday in Hartford, police say.

According to police, patrol officers responded to 65 Sumner St. at 8:41 a.m. after a report of a person shot. They found the teen with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

Police said it is not clear where the teen was shot. Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).