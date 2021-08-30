15-year-old shot in head by juvenile in 'negligent discharge'

Aug. 30—The Mitchell Police Division said Monday that a negligent firearm discharge over the weekend resulted in a gunshot wound to the head of a juvenile.

First responders were called to the 200 block of north Duff Street shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday to a report of a possible gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, authorities located a 15-year-old female with a small-caliber gunshot wound to her head. Through the course of an investigation, it was discovered that the gunshot was the result of a negligent firearm discharge by another juvenile.

Police say they later determined that the gun involved in the incident was stolen in a vehicle burglary earlier that day.

A lieutenant with the Mitchell Police Division confirmed that the incident was not immediately reported, estimating that the shooting likely occurred sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Police said the victim was transported to Sioux Falls for medical treatment. They will not be releasing more information regarding the victim's health.

Police say that any charges stemming from this incident will be handled in juvenile court, meaning names involved will not be released.