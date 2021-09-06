15-year-old shot inside Kokomo home

Sep. 5—The Kokomo Police Department is asking residents who live in the area of Kickapoo Drive to check their home camera systems after they say a 15-year-old male was shot inside his own home Friday night in that area.

According to a media release, officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Kickapoo Drive just before midnight in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, authorities noted that a residence in that block had sustained numerous bullet holes, and that is when they learned the juvenile had also been shot, the release noted.

The teen was treated at Community Howard Regional Health for non-life threatening injuries, and police did not indicate in the release whether that particular house was a target in the shooting.

Anyone with further information on the incident are urged to contact Det. Drew Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or email him at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

