15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say

A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said.

Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds.

Police told Channel 2 Action News someone who was kicked out of the party later returned with an accomplice and shot multiple rounds into the party, leaving the 15-year-old dead.

The investigation revealed a party was held at the location where students from students from all metro Atlanta high schools were in attendance, police told Channel 2 Action News.

When police arrived, hundreds of teenagers fled the scene, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing and police said they will not release the identity of the teen who died at this time.

