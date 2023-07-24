15-year-old shot and killed in southwest Rochester identified

Rochester police have identified the teenager who was shot and killed Friday night on Jefferson Avenue in southwest Rochester.

A'more Montgomery, 15, of Rochester died from his injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital early Saturday morning. Montgomery, who was shot several times in the upper body, was one of two teens shot on Jefferson Avenue while in a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. Friday.

A 16-year-old boy in the same vehicle was shot in the torso. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The two teens along with a third person, who was not injured, were driving around Jefferson Avenue, near Flint Street, in a stolen vehicle Friday night, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Along with another vehicle in the area, the group was driving recklessly through fields and circling the area at a high rate of speed, police said. Someone fired shots at the vehicle, while it was on Jefferson Avenue, just north of Flint Street, and struck the two teens, killing one.

It was not immediately clear whether the shots came from someone in another vehicle or someone on the street, Umbrino said. Police did not say who was driving the stolen vehicle.

One of the two surviving teens was charged for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. The teen was out of custody on an earlier stolen vehicle charge and also had an active warrant for failing to appear in court, police said. He was remanded to the Monroe County Children's Detention Center in Rush. He was scheduled to appear in Family Court on Monday, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: A'more Montgomery shot and killed on Jefferson Ave. in Rochester NY