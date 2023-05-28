15-year-old shot in Kingsland due to suspect attempting to scare her with gunfire for riding ATV

A 15-year-old girl has ended up in a Jacksonville hospital after a suspect shot her while attempting to scare her with targeted gunfire for riding an ATV Friday night.

According to the Kingsland Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 10:52 p.m. near the intersection of W King Ave. and Timber Trail Rd. within the city limits of Kingsland.

Officers from the Kingsland Police Department responded to the scene following reports of a shooting at around 10:52 p.m. The victim was immediately transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. The severity of her condition remains undisclosed at this time.

During their investigation, the Kingsland Police Department’s investigators identified the suspect as Kellie Cochran.

Cochran allegedly became upset with the juvenile victim for riding the 4-wheeler in the area and confronted the teenager. In an attempt to scare the victim, Cochran fired multiple shots from inside her vehicle, one of which struck the juvenile in the back.

As a result of her actions, Cochran has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, tampering with evidence, and discharge of a gun or pistol near a public highway.

Chief of Police, Rick Evans, expressed his strong condemnation of such behavior, stating, “This type of behavior will not be tolerated in the city of Kingsland. I am extremely proud of the effort put forward by all involved.”

The Kingsland Police Department expressed its gratitude to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office for their invaluable assistance in the case. The investigation into the incident will continue under the supervision of the Kingsland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information pertaining to this incident to contact the Kingsland Police Department at 912-729-8254.

