15-year-old who shot student at NC high school sentenced to four years in prison

A 15-year-old who shot a student at a Wilmington high school last year has been sentenced to four years in prison, according to WWAY-TV.

Chance Deablo fired three shots inside New Hanover High School on Aug. 30, 2021, hitting a student in the hand and upper thigh.

Deablo appeared in court Monday morning and pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon on school grounds.

The New Hanover County District Attorney Ben David told WWAY that he felt the sentence was fitting.

“We tried to carefully balance the need to punish with looking at rehabilitation. We believe that today’s plea achieves both of those very difficult aims,” said David.

Assistant District Attorney Ashton Herring said the impact of the shooting will continue for students and parents.

PAST COVERAGE: NC sheriff’s office: Student shot at school, 15-year-old charged

Herring said students chose to be homeschooled or transferred out of the school after the incident.

“We’ve seen them bringing weapons to school in order to protect themselves,” said Herring.

New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon said he is determined to keep another shooting from happening in any school across the county.

“We’re not going to tolerate violence in the schools,” McMahon said. “The schools need to be safe. We’re going to do everything in our power to keep them safe.”

Deablo was also ordered to stay away from New Hanover High School after his release and avoid contact with the victim.

