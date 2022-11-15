15-year-old shot as he waited for school bus, SC cops say. Another teen arrested

A 15-year-old was waiting for a school bus when he was shot in South Carolina, officials said.

Now, another teenager is facing an attempted murder charge, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

Officers were called to a shooting at about 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. They found a teen, who was rushed to a hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, police wrote in a Facebook post.

The 15-year-old had been waiting on the school bus with his sister when police said a young suspect approached. He and the other teen had exchanged words as part of a longstanding feud, according to Police Chief TJ Chaudoin.

“These two have had beefs in the past,” Chaudoin said in a video posted to Facebook. “They’ve been feuding for awhile now.”

The 15-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the other teen in the leg, police said. He is accused of running before a K-9 tracked him to his house a few blocks away.

At the home, police reported finding the suspect’s clothes. Officers also say they found a gun that may have been used in the shooting, which was reported on Beadle Avenue, roughly 55 miles south of Greenville.

The suspect, accused of trying to kill the other teen, was arrested and taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Officers reportedly are trying to determine how the teen suspect got a gun and why he didn’t have on an ankle monitor that he was supposed to be wearing. Police continue to investigate and ask those with information to call 864-942-8407.

“We are very thrilled that we got the bad guy off the street, but there’s still a lot of work to be done to make sure we have a good case and to wrap it up,” Chaudoin said.

12-year-old dies after he’s shot in the head, SC cops say. Teen brother charged

Teen football star found shot to death outside Georgia mall, cops say. ‘Devastating’