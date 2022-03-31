15-year-old sought in Bell Street shooting of Amarillo man, 33, who died at the scene

Amarillo Police Department

The Amarillo Police Department released more information Thursday morning about a shooting death which took place overnight Wednesday.

According to a news release, the deceased individual in this incident has been identified as Deandre Lamadris Graham, 33. In addition, detectives have identified the suspect in this case as D’Dric Leevon Thomas, 15, described as being 6 feet in height and weighing 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"Thomas does have a Directive to Apprehend for Murder and is believed to be armed and dangerous," the release states.

More: Amarillo police investigating shooting at apartment building; 1 killed, suspect sought

Anyone with information on the location of Thomas is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.

D’Dric Leevon Thomas

As previously reported, at 4:58 a.m. Wednesday, Amarillo officers were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of south Bell Street on reports of a shooting. One man died at the scene. Amarillo Police Department Homicide Detectives are still investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police identify teen suspect, victim in deadly shooting