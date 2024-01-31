15-year-old stabbed in the back as he fled from sneaker heist

PROVIDENCE − The Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in an attempted theft of his sneakers, Providence Police Detective Maj. David Lapatin confirmed.

The incident happened Tuesday night on Sumter Street, and the boy was stabbed in the back as he tried to run away, according to the police.

He was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital with injuries that don't appear life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Boy, 15, stabbed in Providence in attempted sneaker theft