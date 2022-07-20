15-year-old to stay behind bars after being charged with murder of Memphis pastor

15-year-old Miguel Andrade is facing a first-degree murder charge. He is accused of killing Reverend Autura Eason-Williams during a carjacking.

Police said she was shot to death outside her home in Whitehaven Monday afternoon.

“This was a detention hearing today. The judge decided he would be held in custody until further notice,” said Coleman Garrett, Criminal Defense Attorney.

Andrade’s family hired James Jones to represent him. However, Jones was representing another client Wednesday. So, Coleman Garrett stood in on his behalf.

Memphis Police said the arrest came after another woman was carjacked in Cordova Monday night. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies said they spotted her stolen Malibu a few hours later, early Tuesday morning.

We’re told deputies chased the teens until they crashed. Three teens were taken into custody. A 17-year-old was released without charges. Police charged a 16-year-old with theft and the 15-year-old Andrade with first-degree murder, among other charges.

The death of Eason-Williams is the result of a spiraling trend: car thefts. So far this year, MPD said more 3,000 cars have been stolen in the city.

“This problem is so pervasive that we need our community members to be more proactive and preventive,” said Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.

But, what are the police doing about it?

“Those stolen vehicles are being used in other serious crimes. We have made significant arrests since we have stood up our auto theft task force. We’ve also stood up our fugitive unit and our scorpion unit,” said Davis.

Police also warned against falling for “bump and rob tactics”. That’s when someone hits your car and, when you pull over to deal with the crash, they steal your car.

Davis suggests finding a safe, well-lit area to pull over.

“The old adage that you need to stay where you are until we come, that’s not necessarily the case. Especially at two and three in the morning,” said Davis.

Eason-Williams’s death is a reminder to keep your head on a swivel, even feet away from the comfort of your own home.

“When you’re traveling about to and from, make sure you’re paying attention around you. Make sure you’re reporting suspicious behavior,” said Davis.

Andrade is set to appear in court on August 1st. The judge may decide whether he will be charged as an adult during that hearing.

