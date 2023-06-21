15-year-old stole two vehicles, led Ky. police on chase before they deployed Taser on him

A 15-year-old boy from Henry County stole two vehicles, led Kentucky State Police on a pursuit and hit multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon before they deployed a Taser on him, state police said.

State police said the teen was driving “a stolen heavy-duty truck” near Pendleton in Henry County when troopers tried to stop him after receiving a call at 12:35 p.m. about the stolen vehicle, the second the boy had allegedly taken.

State police said they had found the first stolen vehicle in Henry County “wrecked and abandoned,” according to a news release.

The teen fled from troopers in the truck, and the chase took “multiple roads and eventually crossed into Oldham County,” state police said in a news release.

During the pursuit, state police said the boy hit a deputy’s vehicle and a state trooper’s vehicle.

Troopers tried twice to deploy a tire deflation device to slow or stop the truck. On the second try, as the truck was approaching the La Grange city limits, state police said they were able deflate at least one of its tires.

The truck turned onto Main Street in La Grange, where state police said it hit “numerous” parked vehicles, all of which were unoccupied, before it stopped.

The 15-year-old got out and ran, but state police said they deployed a Taser to stop him and took him into custody. No one was injured in the incident, state police said.