15-year-old student arrested with loaded gun, marijuana at Godby High School

The smell of marijuana led to the arrest of a Godby High School student with a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana in his backpack, the Leon County Sheriff's Office says.

On Friday at about noon, a teacher at "detected the odor of marijuana coming from a 15-year-old student and escorted him to an administrator’s office."

"During a search of the student’s backpack, school officials found and secured a loaded 9mm handgun and a plastic bag with approximately 12 grams of marijuana," according to an online update from LCSO.

A school resource officer was summoned and took the teen into custody.

The deputy determined that the gun was purchased "from an unknown source" and that there "was no intended violence against fellow students or school staff."

The teen was brought to the Juvenile Assessment Center after being charged with possession of a firearm on school property and possession of cannabis.

The arrest is the second for a loaded gun on campus in two weeks.

On Aug. 27, a Leon County school resource deputy arrested a 14-year-old, who had a loaded gun in his jacket during a Friday night football game between Lincoln and Godby at Gene Cox Stadium.

As part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO and Big Bend Crime Stoppers offers monetary rewards leading to the arrest of any individual illegally possessing a firearm. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 reward.

To report a tip, residents can call 850-574-TIPS. Callers will be given a tip code that can be checked for updates on the case. If an arrest is made, a pick-up code will be sent, with the location where the reward may be collected. Tipsters must use the anonymous system to receive the reward.

"Also, if you see something of concern to school safety, please do not spread it, report it," a LCSO spokesperson said. "Students, staff, or parents are encouraged to contact their School Resource Deputy, and school officials directly or use the Florida Fortify app to report their concerns."

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that a Lincoln High School student was arrested at Gene Cox Stadium with a loaded gun. The 14-year-old arrested was not enrolled in any Leon County School.

