15-year-old student arrested with loaded gun at Columbia high school

A 15-year-old Columbia high school student was arrested Friday after bringing a loaded gun to school, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Spring Valley High School student, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was charged with unlawful carry, possession of a firearm on school grounds and possession of a pistol under 18, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

He’s been booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

A school resource officer discovered the gun Friday afternoon in a bag the student was carrying after being alerted by school administrators that he may have a weapon, the sheriff’s department said.

There’s no evidence the student threatened any students or staff with the firearm.

The incident marks the second time this week a Columbia high school student was arrested for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old student at C.A. Johnson High School on Barhamville Road was arrested on multiple weapons charges after a school resource officer found a loaded gun inside his book bag., according to Columbia police.