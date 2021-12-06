15-year-old student arrested after a threat against Miami High, school district says

Police have arrested a 15-year-old student accused of making a social media threat against Miami Senior High School, a threat that was then altered by others to affect other schools, Miami-Dade school district officials said Monday.

The student is being charged with a felony count of written threats to kill or do bodily harm, said Daisy Gonzalez-Diego, chief communications and community engagement officer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

For the past several days, Miami-Dade Schools police have been investigating threats made against several schools across the county, mostly on social media, Gonzalez Diego said.

Investigators have since determined that the student posted a threat involving Miami Senior High online, which was then “altered by other individuals and reposted on social media, affecting several other schools,” she said.

As of Monday morning, none of the threats appear to be credible, Gonzalez-Diego said.

“In an abundance of caution, there is additional police presence at several district schools,” she said. “Any act that disrupts the educational environment, depletes police resources and causes unnecessary stress on students, families and employees will result in severe consequences.”

This article will be updated.