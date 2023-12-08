15-year-old student getting off school bus is run over, killed by semi, Texas cops say

A 15-year-old was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer while exiting a school bus, Texas authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the 15-year-old died Thursday, Dec. 7, in the collision north of Livingston, about 75 miles northeast of Houston.

Troopers said the Livingston Independent School District bus had its “flashing red lights and stop sign extended” when the teen was getting off, according to KHOU.

But the driver of the semi was unable to control their speed, striking a vehicle behind the bus, authorities told KRIV. The 18-wheeler then hit the student when the bus veered to the side of the road.

The student has not been publicly identified, but KRIV reported he was a freshman student in Livingston.

The drivers of the semi and vehicle involved in the crash were uninjured, troopers told KTRE. It’s unclear if the semi driver will face charges.

Livingston ISD officials said in a statement the “district lost a member of its family.”

“At times like this, we are reminded how precious life can be and how fragile each life truly is,” the school district said. “It is sad when our district loses a member of its family. It is even more tragic when such a young life is taken away from us.”

