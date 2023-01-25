15-year-old student killed Wednesday near Forest Park High School in Northwest Baltimore

A 15-year-old was shot and killed in a Northwest Baltimore alley Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Police responded to the alley, near the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue, at 3:04 p.m. and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a Wednesday evening news conference.

Medical professionals arrived and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, Harrison said.

Harrison said the police department was “not yet ready” to identify the victim, but that he was a student at Forest Park High School, which is blocks away from the scene where he was shot “a few moments after dismissal.”

“Many students left the school. There were plenty of people out,” Harrison said. “We know that someone has heard someone or seen something.”

“We shouldn’t be here today talking about a 15-year-old life lost,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said at the conference, lamenting city violence and promising to “hunt [those responsible] down.”

“We cannot continue to bury our children,” Scott said.

Shantay Jackson, the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, called the homicide a “tragic and horrific event.”

“One of the promises of our future, one of our children, have been lost to us again as a result of gun violence,” she said. “Not only is this young man’s family directly impacted, so is this community.”

The city officials all pleaded for those with information to contact investigators.

Northwest District detectives can be reached at 410-396-2100, and those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

Police also said an unidentified man who was shot in East Baltimore on Tuesday evening has since died, according to a release. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery Tuesday evening after police believe he was shot in the 1700 block of Lamont Avenue in the Oliver neighborhood.