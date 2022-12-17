15-year-old Sumter County missing teen found dead, deputies say

A missing 15-year-old teen was found dead on Friday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, deputies said officers searched North Wall Street in Bushnell, the last area where Jontae Haywood had been seen.

Investigators said Haywood, a student at Sumter Prep Academy, was reported missing early Friday morning.

Read: Wrong-way crash kills driver on State Road 417, troopers say

During the search for Haywood, investigators said they believed that Haywood “may have suffered a gunshot wound.”

The sheriff’s office said this is an isolated incident and there is no active threat.

Read: Teen in the hospital after being shot on State Road 520, deputies say

Sumter County deputies are still investigating this incident.

Read: Dog Saved from Home Fire in Ocala

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.