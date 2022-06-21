15-year-old suspect in Hilltop shooting was employed in city's anti-violence youth jobs program

Crime scene tape cordons off a large area outside the Glenwood Community Center, at left, in Glenwood Park on the Hilltop Wednesday afternoon following a shooting in which multiple people were reportedly shot.

The 15-year-old boy accused of killing a 24-year-old woman and wounding an 18-year-old woman outside the Glenwood Community Center in the Hilltop was employed by the city in a youth program designed to providejob opportunities and reduce gun violence.

Avent'tay Soloman was arrested on Sunday following his release from a hospital, where he was recovering from being shot himself during the incident.

Soloman is charged with delinquency counts of murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting outside the Glenwood Community Center on June 15. Prosecutors said Tuesday they intend to try Soloman as an adult.

The city confirmed on Tuesday that Soloman worked in a job readiness program through the city's Recreation and Parks department which was designed to help reduce gun violence.

Soloman was not assigned to Glenwood and was not on-duty at the time of the shooting, the city said. His first day of work was on June 10.

Three days later, Soloman is accused of fatally shooting Atayia Nichols, 24, of the Hilltop, around 5:45 p.m. in a parking lot area outside the Glenwood Community Center, located at 1888 Fairmont Avenue in Glenwood Park. An 18-year-old woman was injured.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, including whether the person who shot Soloman was acting in self-defense.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther announced in May that more than $16 million would be invested in youth programming this summer in an effort to reduce gun violence, most of that money coming from federal COVID relief funds.

More than $1.7 million had been earmarked for "Linden, Hilltop & Eastland," through the city's Recreation and Parks and Neighborhood departments in efforts to support neighborhood beautification efforts and summer employment opportunities.

The city said Soloman was assigned to work at Eakin Elementary School in the Hilltop.

Soloman is the fifth juvenile in 2022 to be charged with delinquency murder in connection with homicides this year. He is being held in juvenile detention.

Several hearings will be held, in accordance with Ohio law, regarding Soloman's ability to be rehabilitated within the juvenile justice system and whether there is probable cause before the case is formally transferred to Common Pleas Court.

