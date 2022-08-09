15-year-old suspected of shooting a car at Pheasant Run Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy found himself under arrest Saturday for suspicion of shooting at a vehicle leaving the Pheasant Run Apartments on Lafayette's southside about 1:20 a.m. Friday, Lafayette police said Tuesday.

Police arrested the boy Saturday at Jefferson High School, police said.

Police believe the boy fired several shots at a vehicle in the 3100 block of Pheasant Run.

Police said the shooter targeted the people in the vehicle, but no one inside the vehicle was struck by bullets.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm on school property, a juvenile in possession of a handgun and domestic battery, police said.

