15-year-old Texas boy riding bike hit and killed by driver on 1st day of school

A 15-year-old Texas boy was hit and killed by a car while riding his bike on the first day of school.

Landon Bourque was on his way to class and crossing an intersection in the Dallas suburb of McKinney on Wednesday when a driver hit him around 5:30 a.m., the McKinney Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Police said the driver stopped and tried to help Landon but the injuries were too severe.

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy,” police said.

Landon was a sophomore at Heritage High School, a spokeswoman with the Frisco Independent School District told USA TODAY.

"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community," a statement from the school district said. "His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones."

Police are still investigating.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Texas teen killed after being hit by driver on 1st day of school