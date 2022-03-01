15-year-old in town for Mardi Gras fatally shot waiting at food truck, family says

“Beautiful,” “kind” and a “breath of fresh air.”

That’s how family and friends remember 15-year-old Heaven Nettles, who was visiting family in New Orleans as revelers prepared to celebrate the return of the “first full-dress Mardi Gras” since 2020.

But joy turned to sorrow when Heaven was killed in a triple shooting that erupted just blocks from the Endymion parade route in Mid-City over the weekend, multiple news outlets reported. Now her family is struggling to make sense of what happened.

“She just wanted to come down here,” Heaven’s aunt, Donna Nettles, told the WVUE. “Every year they come down here for carnival, to visit family, friends and enjoy carnival. Except [this time] Heaven is dead.”

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2900 block of Conti Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, according to New Orleans police. There they found three people who had been shot.

Two of them died at the scene, police said, and the third — a girl — was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the Orleans Parish Coroner identified the victims as 39-year-old Donald Roberts Jr. and 56-year-old Marvin Pepp, according to Nola.com. The third victim, identified as Heaven, died at the hospital Sunday, Feb. 27.

“She was just a child,” Donna Nettles told WWL-TV. “A beautiful, silly little girl.”

Family members said Heaven was waiting in line at a food truck when shots rang out, according to the news station. She got caught in the crossfire, relatives said, and was struck by a stray bullet fired at two men standing in the same line.

Heaven’s father, Jamal Briscoe, said his daughter and her siblings had dreams of attending Carnival, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled parades last year, WWL-TV reported. But those dreams were suddenly cut short.

“They were all still trying to get over the death of (their mother), and now this,” Briscoe told the news station. “It’s hard.”

Authorities haven’t released details on a possible suspect or motive and said the shooting remains under investigation.

Story continues

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

