15-year-old turns himself in for killing of Bradenton teen

A 15-year-old Bradenton teen turned himself over the weekend after an order was issued for his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting last Friday night.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said the teen has been charged with second degree murder and remains detained in the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Garden Walk Condos at 5310 26th St. W. July 29. The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was shot inside a car as it left the complex.

Friends took the victim to Manatee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Office did not release the name.

The shooting remains under investigation.

