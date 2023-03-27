15-year-old twins sexually assaulted by older sister’s boyfriend, Pennsylvania cops say

A registered sex offender is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl and assaulting the girl’s twin sister at his Pennsylvania home, according to police.

Pennsylvania State Police began investigating after the mother of the teens called March 15, saying the girls told her they had been sexually assaulted by their older sister’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Shane Slicker, police said in a March 26 news release.

Troopers interviewed the teens at their home in Greenville, a small town roughly 82 miles northwest of downtown Pittsburgh.

One of the girls said she was sleeping on a couch at Slicker’s home in late February and “awoke to him raping her,” police said.

The other twin said Slicker began “making sexual advances” toward her about three months earlier and sexually assaulted her in February, police said. Slicker assaulted her as recently as last week, she told the troopers.

Charges were filed against Slicker on March 24, police said.

Slicker, who police said is a registered sex offender, is facing numerous felony charges including rape, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to Mercer County court documents.

Man tosses woman wrapped in blanket off 4th-story balcony, Oklahoma cops say

Dad shoots and kills his daughter’s boyfriend after he insulted her, Texas cops say

12-year-old girl assaulted by mom’s boyfriend after he kills 3 at Texas home, cops say

Private school teacher catfished students, shared their photos with pedophiles, feds say