15-year-old out walking family dog found shot to death in Texas neighborhood, cops say

A teenage girl who was walking her dog in a Texas neighborhood was discovered dead after a drive-by shooting, police say.

Officers in Houston were dispatched to the neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, for reports of “numerous gunshots,” a police spokesperson said in a briefing streamed by KHOU.

Family members of the 15-year-old victim went looking for the girl, then found her body on a corner next to a community park, police said. The girl, identified by KHOU as Diamond Alvarez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“I tried CPR. I couldn’t bring her back. I tried so hard to keep her alive,” Anna Machado, the girl’s mother, told KPRC.

Diamond was a student at Madison High School and planned to attend cosmetology school after graduating, her family told KPRC.

The dog ran home after the shooting, KTRK reported.

Police believe a dark-colored vehicle was involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-8800.

‘She died in my arms.’ Parents of teen hit by stray police bullet speak out in California

Two teens arrested in ‘heinous’ shooting of 16-year-old at bus stop, Kentucky cops say

Teens arrested in death of high school senior found lying near car, Missouri cops say