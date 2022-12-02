15-year-old Warnock campaigner shot through door by homeowner, deputies say

A man was arrested after police said he shot a teen campaigning for the upcoming run-off election Thursday night.

Savannah police said the 15-year-old was at a residence on Hartridge Street where he was campaigning for Senator Raphael Warnock.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers said while the teen was at the front door, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz shot the teen through the closed door, hitting him in the leg.

When they arrived, authorities said officers quickly found Paiz at home and arrested him.

TRENDING STORIES:

The teen, who has not been identified, was taken to Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Paiz was booked into the Chatham County Jail and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Authorities said there is no indication that the shooting was politically-motivated.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]