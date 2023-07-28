15 people charged in large drug, gun bust in Dallas; cocaine, meth, firearms seized

Fifteen people were arrested in Dallas in a large-scale drug and gun bust, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton said in a news release Friday.

The operation involved more than 200 officers and agents from FBI Dallas, the Dallas Police Department, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and other local agencies.

Law enforcement seized more than 540 grams of cocaine, more than 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 150 grams of alprazolam, and more than seven grams of fentanyl in addition to nine guns and over $10,000 in cash, according to the release.

The defendants were charged with a “variety” of drug and gun crimes including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of firearms, Simonton said.

“This case was almost exactly two years in the making. After yesterday, we’re confident it was worth the effort,” Simonton said at a FBI press conference Friday morning.

“It’s not our goal to just put individuals in jail for a few days, but to build cases that cut into the capabilities of these gangs and criminal enterprises, putting the most violent offenders and facilitators behind bars for as long as we possibly can,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office Chad Yarbrough at the conference.

According to Police Chief Eddie Garcia, violent crimes are decreasing in the city of Dallas.

“It is because of the hard work of the men and women of our agencies, along with our community and city leaders that we see the needle trending down. We are committed to making our neighborhoods safer,” Garcia said.

The defendants include:

Alicia Slaughter, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Courtney Smith, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Edward Williams, also referred to as “Lil ‘E,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Xavier Barnes, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Jordan Davis, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Ladarius Holly, charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Quentavis Zikeiy Hawkins, also referred to as “Luddy,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Lucis Lugo, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Sebastian Medlock, also referred to as “Blue,” charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Dmarcus Quartez Roderick Moton, also referred to as “Little Cheese,” charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of an unregistered firearm (Glock switch)

Christopher Samuel, charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Perry Taylor, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Anthony Joe Womack, charged with convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Davonia Hart, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance

Brandon Bedford, charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Most of the defendants had a criminal history including charges of assault, aggravated robbery, arson, deadly conduct with a firearm, and manufacturing and delivery of controlled substances, according to the release.

Some of the defendants could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.