15 People Who Failed Really Tragically — But Hilariously — This Week

Fails are legit my favorite part of the internet. They're just mesmerizing and hilarious and perfect. Here are some of the best from this week.

1. This profile pic fail:

Interview is secured https://t.co/3G4tdmUFYA pic.twitter.com/xmj9Pw41AP

— 🍡 (@juueyun) June 7, 2023

Twitter: @juueyun

2. This method:

just saw a girl pull down her mask for the smoke, to vape pic.twitter.com/i7JtGG1hdN

— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) June 7, 2023

HBO / Twitter: @nothnghppens

3. This guess:

oh… pic.twitter.com/n6do25Rsmx

— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 7, 2023

CBS / Twitter: @InternetH0F

4. This rediscovered creepy text:

thinking abt this first date i almost went on a while ago. why did he say this. what was he hoping to achieve pic.twitter.com/mWT8PlMEH2

— k (@_kindakelly) June 6, 2023

Twitter: @_kindakelly

5.This confusion:

6. This shade from Kansas:

It’s a great day to have a great day!☀️ pic.twitter.com/lRiagWBlTH

— Kansas City (@KansasCity) June 7, 2023

Twitter: @KansasCity

7. This Pride word search:

Company sent out a “Pride word search” companywide email and the word choices are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/oq1F4h38LL

— Colyn (@colynelliott) June 8, 2023

Twitter: @colynelliott

8. This iconic pronunciation:

heat up the pan and add the.. olive oil so we can saLté the chicken. i preheated the Hoven at 450. pic.twitter.com/e0yInd6LHd

— yolanda fister (@yolandafister) June 6, 2023

Twitter: @yolandafister

9. This flirting fail:

white boys will literally reply like this pic.twitter.com/7XIfn8kJDu

— 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞 (loverboy era) (@anal_del_ray_) June 4, 2023

Twitter: @anal_del_ray_

10. This exchange:

Not this. https://t.co/Pknp70Hwgl pic.twitter.com/yAA0Yr9XZd

— chase (@chasel1994) June 5, 2023

Twitter: @chasel1994

11. This awkward vocal moment:

Emme ate her up so bad I'm crying https://t.co/QDNNOZibEY

— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) June 4, 2023

Twitter: @BeeBabs

12. This reply:

LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/H8SWDWce3l

— insane dms (@insanedms) June 4, 2023

Twitter: @insanedms

13. This scenario:

my boss never understands me pic.twitter.com/fouTF8FvRt

— albert (@albert12798) June 4, 2023

Twitter: @albert12798

14. This display snafu:

Hungover but headed to brunch in HK against all odds pic.twitter.com/EeffTE3Jr0

— ryan (@OhItsRyan) June 4, 2023

Twitter: @OhItsRyan

