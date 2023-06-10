15 People Who Failed Really Tragically — But Hilariously — This Week
Fails are legit my favorite part of the internet. They're just mesmerizing and hilarious and perfect. Here are some of the best from this week.
1. This profile pic fail:
Interview is secured https://t.co/3G4tdmUFYA pic.twitter.com/xmj9Pw41AP
— 🍡 (@juueyun) June 7, 2023
2. This method:
just saw a girl pull down her mask for the smoke, to vape pic.twitter.com/i7JtGG1hdN
— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) June 7, 2023
3. This guess:
oh… pic.twitter.com/n6do25Rsmx
— internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) June 7, 2023
4. This rediscovered creepy text:
thinking abt this first date i almost went on a while ago. why did he say this. what was he hoping to achieve pic.twitter.com/mWT8PlMEH2
— k (@_kindakelly) June 6, 2023
5.This confusion:
6. This shade from Kansas:
It’s a great day to have a great day!☀️ pic.twitter.com/lRiagWBlTH
— Kansas City (@KansasCity) June 7, 2023
7. This Pride word search:
Company sent out a “Pride word search” companywide email and the word choices are CRAZY pic.twitter.com/oq1F4h38LL
— Colyn (@colynelliott) June 8, 2023
8. This iconic pronunciation:
heat up the pan and add the.. olive oil so we can saLté the chicken. i preheated the Hoven at 450. pic.twitter.com/e0yInd6LHd
— yolanda fister (@yolandafister) June 6, 2023
9. This flirting fail:
white boys will literally reply like this pic.twitter.com/7XIfn8kJDu
— 𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐞 (loverboy era) (@anal_del_ray_) June 4, 2023
10. This exchange:
Not this. https://t.co/Pknp70Hwgl pic.twitter.com/yAA0Yr9XZd
— chase (@chasel1994) June 5, 2023
11. This awkward vocal moment:
Emme ate her up so bad I'm crying https://t.co/QDNNOZibEY
— Bolu Babalola is technically on leave 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) June 4, 2023
12. This reply:
LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/H8SWDWce3l
— insane dms (@insanedms) June 4, 2023
13. This scenario:
my boss never understands me pic.twitter.com/fouTF8FvRt
— albert (@albert12798) June 4, 2023
14. This display snafu:
Hungover but headed to brunch in HK against all odds pic.twitter.com/EeffTE3Jr0
— ryan (@OhItsRyan) June 4, 2023