15 people shot in NYC hours after Brooklyn subway shooting, including an innocent bystander killed in a car

A 23-year-old woman sitting in a car in the Bronx was shot dead Tuesday night — the latest innocent bystander in the city killed by gun violence.

The murder of Sally Ntim was part of a six-hour series of shootings in the Bronx and Brooklyn in which two others were killed and 12 more wounded. There have been no arrests.

The alarming tally came as the city was still reeling from a gas mask-wearing gunman’s mass shooting of aboard a subway in Sunset Park during the morning rush. Ten people were shot and wounded during the attack.

Police said Ntim was alone, sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car at Sheridan Ave. and McClellan St., when two men walked by around 8:40 p.m.

One man shot at the other, police said, with the other possibly returning fire.

Ntim was struck in the head and rushed by medics to Lincoln Hospital, where she died.

Her death came hours after family and friends of Angellyh Yambo gathered in grief at a Bronx funeral home to mourn the 17-year-old shot as she was leaving school. Cops have charged a teen with firing a ghost gun last Friday afternoon, killing Yambo and wounding12 two other teen students. None were the intended targets.

Yambo’s killing followed the March 31 stray bullet murder of 12-year-old Kade Lewin, shot when bullets tore through a parked car as he ate dinner with two relatives in East Flatbush.

The Tuesday mayhem began just before 4:30 p.m. at Gates Ave. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant, where a 43-year-old man was shot in the lower back, a 41-year-old man was grazed in the right arm, and a 26-year-old man was hit in the left leg, cops said. All three are expected to recover.

Just after 7 p.m., a 15-year-old girl was shot in the left leg on Laconia Ave. and E. 226th St. in the Edenwald section of the Bronx. It’s not clear if the girl, who was in stable condition at Jacobi Hospital, was the intended target, cops said.

A few minutes later, a 41-year-old man was shot in the leg on Etna St. by Nichols Ave. in Cypress Hills, in Brooklyn.

Story continues

The first fatal shooting of the night happened around 7:40 p.m. near the intersection of E. 180th St. and Mohegan Ave. in Crotona.

Police said three men exiting a liquor store were confronted by three other men, one of whom opened fire, hitting Wayne Goodwin, 22, with numerous shots to the body and wounding the other men, a 47-year-old and a 21-year-old, both struck in the leg. All three were rushed to St. Barnabas, where Goodwin died and the other victims are in stable condition.

Goodwin appeared to be the intended target, a police source said, though it wasn’t clear what sparked the shooting. At least two shell casings were recovered at the scene, though as many as 10 shots may have been fired.

At 8:20 p.m., another man was shot and wounded on E. 86th St. and Flatlands Ave. in Brooklyn.

Twenty minutes later, Ntim was killed, followed by a 9:50 p.m. incident in which a 47-year-old man was shot in the head on Cruger Ave. by Burke Ave. in Williamsbridge. Medics took him to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition.

And less than 20 minutes later, four men, three with guns, walked up to three men and a woman near Olinville Ave. and Boston Road in Allerton, police sources said.

Three gunmen opened fire, hitting Jesse Bynum in the head, a 33-year-old woman in the arm, a 23-year-old man in the leg and a 22-year-old man in the back, sources said. Bynum later died.

Police said it wasn’t clear who was targeted or why.

So far this year, the city has seen an 8% increase in shootings and a 9% increase in shooting victims, with 363 people shot in 322 incidents as of Sunday. That compares with the 332 people shot in 297 incidents during the same timeframe last year.