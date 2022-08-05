These 15 people were indicted in Clark County

Aug. 5—These 15 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Jay C. Brown, 61, of Springfield: breaking and entering.

Heather Shaw, 37: receiving stolen property.

Elijah Cuffie, 20, of Columbus: assault.

Jason Tucker, 46, of Springfield: CCW, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability, possession of cocaine.

Michael Terrell Sr., 42, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Chandler Woodland, 22, of Springfield: two counts of felonious assault.

Sidney Jacobs, 32, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs.

James Yurasek, 42, of Columbus: five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Joseph Roberts, 47: aggravated possession of drugs.

Howard Isley, 55, of Springfield: two counts of OVI.

Andres Lopez, 42, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Jose DeLeon, 20, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

John Stumbo, 39, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.

Bryant McGlothan, 33: domestic violence.

Justin Ilges, 37: possessing criminal tools.