Feb. 18—These 15 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Mahongaine Stephenson, 32, of Urbana: robbery.
Marcus Dearmond Jr., 27, of Urbana: robbery.
Kenneth Nabors, 19, of Springfield: robbery, aggravated robbery.
Scott Spaulding, 23, of Dayton: robbery, agggravated robbery.
Brian Rozell, 45, of Springfield: abduction.
Ilan Battle, 33: possession of cocaine, faillure to stop after an accident, having a weapon under disability, possession of criminal tools.
Cody Lane, 24, of Springfield: reckless homicide.
Jesse Freels, 20, of Marion: possession of deadly weapon while under detention.
Kristopher Harris, 21: three counts of endangering children, assault.
Rodney McHenry, 55: gross sexual imposition, failure to register a change of new address.
Kelly Wolde, 43: trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs.
Nicholas Hyslop, 30, of Saint Paris: two counts of having weapons under disability, carrying a concealed weapon.
Robbe Brwer II, 27, of Springfield: possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Julien Williams, 25, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, felonious assault, two counts of domestic violence.
Robert Hackney Jr., 39, of New Carlisle: aggravated possession of drugs, possesion of fentanyl-related compound.