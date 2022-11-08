These 15 people were indicted in Clark County
Nov. 8—Fifteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Andrew C. Wight, 48, of Springfield: felonious assault.
Jason R. Caroppoli, 39: receiving stolen property, forgery, identity fraud.
Robert A. Banks, 37, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Aaron M. Dudgeon, 23: harassment with a bodily substance.
Damion M. McFann, 22, of Springfield, receiving stolen property.
Timothy G. Sweeney, 47, of Medway: aggravated possession of drugs.
Joshua T. Ivory, 34: possession of fentanyl related compound.
Thomas M. Grooms, 37: aggravated possession of drugs.
Andrew S. Burlingame, 23, of Springfield: domestic violence.
Todd A. White, 45, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present (two counts), disrupting public service.
Steven W. Harrison, 51, of Medway,: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Demetrius R. Lenton, 40, of Chillicothe: operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (three counts), tampering with evidence.
Joseph Eliese, 34, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Stacy Strodes, 55, of Springfield: felonious assault, domestic violence, having weapons under disability.
Derrick A. Robinson-Verse, 23, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.