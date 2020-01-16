15 photos show a US nuclear missile silo that for decades was ready to strike the Soviet Union at a moment's notice

Nicole Neri/Reuters

Visitors to the Titan missile museum in Arizona can sit at the now decommissioned controls of the intercontinental ballistic missile once built to attack Russia with devastating nuclear force.

The Titan II at this facility had a pre-set destination of "target 2" — a location that remains secret — and would have struck with a force 250 times that of both the US bombs used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan in 1945.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

SAHUARITA, ARIZ. — The Titan II missile museum here is one of 54 former Titan II missile silos across the US, but it's the only one where tourists can go underground, sit at the controls, and take a look at the real, 103-foot-long Cold War-era nuclear Titan II missile once built to attack Russia with nuclear warheads.

The 147-foot-deep silo is open to the public and is located just outside Tucson, Arizona. Read on for a look at this chilling artifact of the Cold War.

From the outside, the Titan II missile museum doesn't look like much — just a small building housing the gift shop, a few dopplers outside, and a dust-colored steel mound covering the missile underneath.

2019 02 02T222018Z_185836666_RC1487DC1A90_RTRMADP_3_USA NUCLEAR RUSSIA.JPG More

Nicole Neri/ReutersBut, after a short introductory video inside the main building, visitors embark on a guided tour in the control room and the hidden silo itself, which reaches 147 feet underground.

IMG_1857 More

Ellen IoanesWhen the silo was operational, personnel on duty descended into the control room through the access portal and into the entrapment area, where they had to confirm their clearance to access the site using a code spoken through a telephone like the one below.

IMG_1863 (1) More

Ellen IoanesFour crew members were on duty at all times in the silo. Each crew member served a 24-hour shift, and no crew member could be left alone during the shift because of the classified activity at the site.

IMG_1873 More

Ellen IoanesThe 24-hour clock in the control room was set to Zulu, or Greenwich Mean Time, and had to be rewound manually every eight days. It's still ticking for visitors.

unnamed More

Ellen IoanesThe control room, where crew members awaited a phone call from the National Command Authority telling them to launch the Titan II missile, looks exactly as it did when the site was commissioned in 1963.