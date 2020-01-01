15 new photos from Zoe Kravitz's secret summer wedding originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Actress Zoe Kravitz closed out 2019 by looking back on a big event from the year: her secret June wedding.

The "Big Little Lies" star wed actor Karl Glusman on June 29, and reports at the time indicated that the ceremony took place in Paris at the home of her father, musician Lenny Kravitz.

In one photo Kravitz shared, she's surrounded by her "Big Little Lies" co-stars, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, and Laura Dern.

(MORE: 'Big Little Lies' stars spill secrets of how season 2 came to be)

Kravitz, 31, and Glusman, 32, got engaged in early 2018, she revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, about a year-and-a-half after they met through mutual friends. Although Glusman originally planned to propose in Paris, he switched things up due to a work complication and popped the question at home instead.

“He nailed it,” she told the magazine. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”