15 pieces of cheap maternity clothes you can get on Amazon

Discover the affordable maternity clothes you can get on Amazon.

As your family expands, so too does your waistline—and you will need to add more loose-fitting items to your closet. Rebuilding a wardrobe isn’t fun or cheap, especially when you’re already putting away funds for your future bundle of joy. But thankfully, there are a number of retailers that offer cheap maternity clothes that can help you pad your drawers without putting too much of a strain on your bank account.

Amazon is one of the best places to shop for cheap maternity clothes, whether you’re hunting for maternity underwear, maternity leggings, maternity jeans or just loose-fitting tops that can hide your budding bump. I’m currently expecting, which means I’ve been hunting on Amazon for the best (and most affordable) maternity clothing for the past 4 months. Here are the best cheap maternity clothes and brands I’ve found on the site so far (all under $35).

1. Maternity yoga shorts (with pockets!)

Who can say no to pockets?

If you’re staying active during pregnancy, you’ll want a pair of shorts that can move along with you without pinching your stomach. These maternity yoga shorts from Poshdivah are highly recommended by more than 4,000 shoppers. The shorts are made from 75% nylon and 25% spandex, featuring a stretchy belly panel that covers your entire belly. They come in five shades and two different sizes, so you can pick the pair that best speaks to your tastes.

$20 at Amazon

2. FitGlam maternity shorts

These maternity shorts are perfect for lounging around the house.

The FitGlam maternity shorts are the best clothing purchase of my pregnancy so far—I already own two pairs. The material is incredibly soft and cozy, so I feel comfortable wearing them around the house or outside running errands. The shorts feature a stretchy belly panel that covers your entire stomach and expands alongside you. More than 3,000 Amazon reviewers agree and give these shorts high marks. They come in 26 shades, including six jean shades if you’re looking for a cozy pair of jorts.

$20 at Amazon

3. Kindred Bravely underwear

This set of Kindred Bravely underwear is incredibly comfortable.

Maternity underwear comes in two flavors: under-belly and over-belly. I purchased this set of Kindred Bravely underwear early in my pregnancy and have absolutely loved them. They provide full coverage but don’t feature a standard waistband; instead, they form a v-shape a few inches beneath your belly button so they fall under your growing bump and prevent any pressure on your stomach. This set of underwear comes in two five-packs, each featuring five different colors.

$25 at Amazon

4. Levi maternity jeans

Everyone needs a solid pair of jeans.

As fall looms on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about maternity pants and jeans—like this 5-star rated pair from Levi. This set of jeans has more than 5,000 reviews and comes in three patterns. Instead of a full belly panel, this set of jeans features two side panels, which our parenting editor Anna Lane prefers. They’re made from 80% cotton, 18% polyester and 2% elastane, providing that perfect mix of comfort and elasticity that all pregnant people deserve.

$35 at Amazon

5. Smallshow maternity dress

This maternity dress works for summer weddings, work days and social evenings.

This chic maternity dress is a perfect pregnancy find if you’re looking for an affordable, comfy summer outfit. It comes in 23 shades, ranging from solid colors to fun patterns. The dress features ruched sides that allow the midsection to grow as your belly does, meaning it’ll look just as good when you’re 4 months pregnant as it will when you’re 9 months along. More than 4,000 reviewers sing their praises for this dress, with many noting you can keep wearing it in the fall and winter months as long as you layer.

$20 at Amazon

6. Motherhood Maternity Leggings

These maternity leggings come highly rated from Amazon shoppers.

It’s hard to argue with 12,000 shoppers, who give this pair of maternity leggings a 4.4-star rating. These Motherhood Maternity leggings—which are just $18 right now—feature a full belly panel and come in three neutral shades, meaning you can buy all three without going over $60. They’re full length as well, so you can wear them as pants or layers during the fall and winter months.

$18 at Amazon

7. Playtex maternity bras

Don’t be surprised when you need to add a few new bras to your wardrobe.

As your body changes through pregnancy, you may find that your breasts change the most. They get sore, they grow, they fill with milk, then they grow some more. As your breasts change, you’ll need bras that can adapt with you—and finding cheap bras is an Olympic sport in and of itself. This two-pack of bras from Playtex may do the trick; they’re made from 58% cotton and 42% polyester, providing both comfort and adaptability. The cross-over front allows for easy unclasping, which means you can continue wearing these bras should you choose to nurse.

$16 at Amazon

8. Poshdivah maternity skirt

Add this classy skirt to your work wardrobe.

Need some good maternity work outfits? This long skirt from Poshdivah comes in three neutral shades and pairs beautifully with more formal blouses. It’s made from 95% polyester and 5% spandex, featuring a stretchy belly that grows along with you. Reviewers love the quality of this skirt, but recommend sizing up.

$21 at Amazon

9. Levi maternity shorts

Stock up on your summer maternity jorts.

Levi is known for its quality, and that extends to its maternity line of jeans and jorts. I own and love this particular pair, which runs around $20 on Amazon. It features a large belly panel that’s comfy and stretchy, while the jeans themselves are equally elastic. The shorts are 98% cotton and 2% elastane and come in four stretchy shades.

$20 at Amazon

10. Ginkana maternity hoodie

This maternity hoodie is perfect for fall.

If you live in hoodies, you’ll need to add at least one maternity hoodie to your collection. This hoodie from Ginkana features a ruched midsection that’ll allow it to expand with your body. It comes in 24 shades and is highly rated among nearly 2,000 Amazon shoppers. It’s made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex so you know you’ll be lounging in comfort. The entire Ginkana line has a number of affordable maternity finds, from shirts to underwear and more—check them out if you end up loving this hoodie.

$22 at Amazon

11. Motherhood maternity work pants

These affordable work slacks are perfect for the office.

Going to the office this summer? These maternity work pants are perfect, providing full belly coverage without putting pressure on your midsection. More than 3,000 Amazon shoppers give the pants a 4.1-star rating, noting that they’re very comfy and perfect for the office. They pair well with sandals, heels, flats or boots. They also come in nine work-appropriate shades so you can stock up on the same pair.

$24 at Amazon

12. Joymom maternity top

You can wear this maternity top long after you’ve given birth.

This maternity top from Joymom can be worn throughout your entire pregnancy and throughout your postpartum period. Its flowy form is perfect for concealing off your bump, while the front flap opens and allows for breastfeeding or pumping. It comes in 10 colors and has earned a 4.3-star rating from more than 1,000 shoppers.

$23 at Amazon

13. Jezero maternity top

This maternity top transitions well from fall to winter.

Colder weather will be approaching soon, which means you shouldn’t forget to stock up on long sleeves while you shop for cheap maternity essentials. This top holds a 4.5-star rating from nearly 4,000 shoppers, who praise its soft material and flattering cut. It comes in 37 colors and designs, all in a variety of long- and short-sleeved varieties.

$22 at Amazon

14. Bearsland 3-pack of maternity tees

This three-pack of maternity tees can last you throughout your pregnancy.

Looking for a no-frills, no stress pack of maternity tees that will keep you comfy during your pregnancy? Check out these maternity tops from Bearsland, which come in 19 different three-packs. The shirts are made from 95% cotton and 5% spandex and hold an impressive 4.7-star rating from nearly 5,000 shoppers. The tops feature ruched sides that allow your top to grow with your midsection, providing a comfy and stylish maternity look.

$33 at Amazon

15. Levaca maternity dress

This flowy maternity dress is perfect for the summer.

If you’re hunting for a cozy summer maternity dress, this one from Levaca ticks all the boxes. It’s got a relaxed fit, pairs well with accessories and comes in a whopping 45 shades. Nearly 7,000 Amazon reviewers give it a 4.3-star rating, noting that it’s incredibly flattering on all body types. It doesn’t feature a traditional ruched maternity fit, meaning you can keep wearing it after you’ve given birth.

$25 at Amazon

