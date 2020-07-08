This platform bed is mindfully manufactured with sustainable mango wood and solid teak reclaimed from homes no longer in use in India. The striking teak has natural knows, splits, and markings and lends an earthen feel to any room.

Return Window: 90 days

Warranty: Not available

Customer Review: "Absolutely love this bed. I purchased it about seven months ago and have been so happy with it. It's the type of piece that you can feel good about investing in due to its quality, durability, and a timeless and versatile aesthetic. In my California modern home it's a simple piece that speaks for itself, and looks great with my beige linen duvet. But in a few years when I'm ready for a refresh, this bed will easily translate well into a new design story. Amazing product, great customer support. Delivery and set up was amazing! It's worth the price, and is something that will last a lifetime!" —Gabraelle