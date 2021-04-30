15 popular bedding items to give your bed a spring refresh

As the temperatures rise, you’ve likely already begun to eagle-eye your closet for ways to upgrade your wardrobe for the warmer days ahead. While we’re all about stocking up on comfortable (and cute) sandals, pretty dresses, and bike shorts galore, we’re also big fans of matching our homes to the weather. After all, nothing is quite as satisfying as beginning and ending each day in a bed that looks fit for the season.

When it comes to spring, the options are endless. Whether you’re looking for neutral or bold colors, solid hues or funky prints, a satin finish or a relaxed linen feel, there’s the perfect spring-ready bedding just waiting to be discovered. To help save you from searching, though, we went ahead and rounded up 15 of our favorite sheets, coverlets, comforters, and pillows to help outfit your bed for the weeks ahead. Check them out below.

1. Our favorite sheets of 2021

They come in so many colors!

Sold in 12 spring-friendly shades, these buttery sateen sheets—which we ranked as the best bed sheets of 2021—are the cozy upgrade your bed needs as the temperatures heat up. Despite their supremely soft finish and slightly heavier feel, the 480-thread count bedding is comfortable and breathable so you’re unlikely to overheat while cuddled up between them. The best part about this set is that, in addition to including a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, the sheets themselves are designed to fit mattresses up to 15 inches tall.

Get the Luxe Core Sheet Set from Brooklinen starting at $135

2. Our favorite comforter of 2021

It's so soft!

Hoping to get a new comforter to spruce up the appearance of your bed? You can’t go wrong with the Linenspa All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter. The comforter, which is sold in 21 colors and prints, is affordable, not prone to staining, and incredibly soft to the touch—hence why we ranked it as the best comforter of 2021. One thing to note, however, is that our testers found that not all of the colors match the images, so be prepared for a slight color difference come unboxing.

Get the Linenspa All Season Hypoallergenic Down Alternative Microfiber Comforter from Amazon for $29.99

3. The coziest throw ever

No wonder so many celebrities are obsessed!

Maybe you’re looking for a new blanket to add a little extra cozy comfort and style to your space. If so, consider the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket for your spring bedding update. The plush blanket features a fun cheetah print and is available in seven colors, ranging from cream and white to charcoal and light gray. Thanks to its luxe feel and cult-favorite status, we deemed it one of the most popular throw blankets for winter—but don’t get it twisted, it’s breathable enough to be comfy for spring, too. And we’re not the only ones. Over 400 Nordstrom shoppers have applauded the blanket for its incredibly cozy nature.

Get the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket from Nordstrom for $180

4. An adjustable pillow for maximum comfort

You can fluff it to your exact desire.

It can be difficult to find the perfect pillow—not too soft but not too stiff, either. Thankfully, the Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow is here to help. The adjustable pillow comes with removable filling so that you can tailor it to your precise preferences. It’s sold in queen and king sizes, so you can pick the right fit for your bed, too. One thing to point out, however, is that immediately out of the box, you might notice a smell. That said, if you let it air out the way that our testers did—that’s right, we’ve tested it and ranked it as one of the best pillows of 2021—you’re likely to fall head over heels.

Get the Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow from Amazon for $59.99

5. The prettiest linen duvet

This gorgeous duvet will breathe life into your spring bedding.

I’m a sucker for beautiful blue hues, so as soon as I saw Serena & Lily’s Positano linen duvet, I knew I had to have it. When I opened its packaging, I was impressed by the soft-yet-durable feel of the fabric. It was something I could immediately envision myself cuddling up in. If you’re not a big fan of blue, however, know that the Oeko-Tex certified duvet is sold in seven other colors, including both hot and cool tones. Best of all, it’s made with inner corner ties to keep your duvet insert firmly in place, so you won’t have to worry about annoying bunching with this breathable beauty.

P.S. If you love the look of a matching bed, the French Blue Oxford Stripe Sheet Set looks wonderful with this duvet—take it from someone who owns both!

Get the Positano Linen Duvet Cover from Serena & Lily for $268

6. A fluffy duvet insert

You'll feel like you're sleeping in the clouds.

Speaking of duvet inserts, allow us to introduce you to one of our all-time faves. Made with a 300 thread count all-cotton shell, this 650 fill power North American down duvet insert is both warm and breathable. The most notable feature of this duvet insert is its oversized nature. Where typical queen-size bedding measures 88 by 90 inches, this one is 98 by 98 inches, thus cementing it as one of the best comforters of 2021. While this means that a cover hog is less likely to steal all the blankets from you, it does also present the chance that it may be a tad too big for traditional queen-size duvet covers. With that in mind, be sure to check the sizing before clicking ‘Add to Cart.’

Get the Down Duvet Insert from Tuft & Needle for $245

7. A set of eco-friendly sheets

They're good--for your bed and the environment.

If you were to simply touch these sheets without so much as looking at the label, you’d likely think you were picking up a set of high-end satin bedding. On the contrary, these best-selling sheets are made with bamboo-based rayon. And let me be very clear, while bamboo may immediately bring images of hard sprouts to mind, these sheets are divinely soft. I have them in the cream color and try to keep them on my bed as long as possible between washes—they’re that good. They’re available in seven sizes and 10 colors, too, so you’re bound to find a set you like.

Get the “The Regulator” Sheets from My Sheets Rock for $169

8. An affordable and top-rated linen bedding set

It looks like it costs a lot more than it does.

Linen bedding can be pricey, but it doesn’t have to be. Case in point: this Target fave, which you can snag for under $100. The linen bedding is heavy yet breathable and available in two sizes and 12 colors. Our favorite part about this set is the frayed edges, which instantly offer more character. The set includes a duvet cover and two shams, so you can use it as the base for a beautiful spring bedscape.

Get the Casaluna Heavyweight Linen Blend Duvet & Pillow Sham Set from Target for $99

9. A set of decorative pillows

Add a pop of color and texture to your sleepscape.

We’re big fans of Article over here at Reviewed. While the cult-favorite brand is best known for its designer-inspired furniture at more affordable prices, it also has a variety of pretty pillows to choose from when it comes to outfitting your couch or, in our case, bed. As someone who owns the Juniper Green set, I can attest to the supreme quality of these pillows (you get two for $99). The velvet covers have zippers so you can easily remove them and wash them should they get spilled on. Just keep in mind that they’re likely bigger than you think (or maybe that was just me), as they measure 20 inches by 20 inches.

Get the Lucca Pillow Set from Article for $99

10. A funky printed throw

Give your bed some personality.

Looking for ways to give your bed a little personality? Whether you fold one of these printed throws at the bottom of your bed or smooth it out over the top, it’s sure to do the trick. The machine-washable throw, which is available in four prints, is 60 inches by 60 inches, so it’s the perfect size to snuggle up under during and spring streaming.

Get the Vanessa Throw Blanket from Anthropologie for $68

11. A set of soft (and cool!) cotton sheets

They're soft, airy, and can accommodate up to a 17-inch deep mattress.

If you prefer smooth, classic cotton sheets over linen or satin finishes, you’ll swoon over this set—we know we did when we ranked it as one of the best sets of bed sheets for 2021. Made with 100 percent organic cotton, these ethically made sheets are airy and soft, and available in nine colors and eight sizes.

Get the Signature Hemmed Sheet Set from Boll and Branch for $160

12. A creative coverlet that’s bound to make you smile

The color will make you feel like everyday is a sunny day.

Prefer bold prints and colors? You’ll love this artistic blanket from Dazey LA. The two-ply blanket features a piece of Dazey’s art in inverted colors, so where one side is pink and burgundy, the other is blue and a pretty coral hue. Complete with multicolored fringed edges, the blanket measures 60 inches by 48 inches. While it’s great to lay flat across your bed, it’s not necessarily a blanket that’s easy to share while cuddling. Still, it’s so pretty you’ll be glad to own it (I sure am!).

A word to the wise: Don’t let dogs prone to digging and scratching cuddle up on this blanket. I made the mistake of letting my pup, Cash, do just that, and he decided to give it a little scratch, which snagged the delicate threads. That said, it was easy to sort out, just not something I’d want to happen repeatedly.

Get the BE(YOU)TIFUL BLANKET from Dazey LA for $98

13. A ruffled quilt

Your bed will look positively regal.

This quilt will instantly elevate the appearance of your bed. With layers of scalloped ruffles, this quilt, which is sold in four sizes and six colors, looks about as luxe as it gets. It’s made with cotton jersey, so it’s fluffy and soft without being super stifling. The one downside? It’s dry-clean only.

Get the Rivulets Quilt from Anthropologie for $288

14. An airy coverlet

The color will make you feel like everyday is a sunny day.

Looking for something more lightweight? This easy, breezy coverlet will fit your fancy. The thin chenille throw is accented with a boho fringe trim and beautiful golden, yellow color. While technically machine-washable, like the Dazey LA blanket, it’s easily snaggable, so it’s not best for homes with wild pups or clawing cats.

Love the texture and design of the coverlet but hoping to add a bit more color into your room? You’ll be glad to know that the Opalhouse Teal Euro Alligator Chenille Fringe Throw Pillow looks gorgeous with the bright golden-yellow coverlet.

Get the Opalhouse Alligator Chenille Fringe Coverlet Saffron from Target for $59

15. A pretty throw pillow to tie it all together

Pretty bedding makes the world go 'round.

One of the easiest ways to make a bed look that much more inviting is to accent it with a pretty throw pillow. While velvet is often thought of as a fall and winter fabric, thanks to the variety of colors West Elm offers, this 18-inch round pillow is perfect for spring and summer, too. Take one peek at the Botanical Green hue and you’ll be wishing to strip and re-make your bed before your new bedding even arrives.

Get the Round Lush Velvet Pillow from West Elm for $40

