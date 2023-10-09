15-year prison term for Ocala man who pleads guilty in child sex case

A trial scheduled for the week of Oct. 2 was removed from the court calendar when the state and defense struck a plea deal to resolve the case. Here's a look at what happened.

State v. Mark Antonio McClean

Charges: Two counts of attempted sexual battery on child less younger than 12. McClean's original charge was sexual battery on a victim younger than 12.

Judge: Circuit Judge Lisa Herndon.

Plea: Guilty.

Sentence: A 15-year prison term and 30 years of probation. The prison and probation time will run consecutively, according to court records. He has credit for 1,211 days spent at the county jail awaiting resolution of this case.

Special conditions: No contact with victim or victims. The Ocala man will be listed as a sexual predator.

About the case: McClean was taken into custody by Ocala police officials in 2020 and accused of molesting a girl. He denied the accusation when he was interviewed by a detective.

