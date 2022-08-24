15 pup-approved gifts to celebrate National Dog Day

Pup-approved gifts to celebrate National Dog Day

Dogs are truly our best friend, which is why August 26 is celebrated as National Dog Day. The holiday is all about our precious and adorable canine friends, and if you’re anything like us here at Reviewed, you’ll happily take any opportunity to spoil your pup, because we sure do love our pets.

Most dogs would be extremely happy just to have a few extra pets on National Dog Day, but if you want to go the extra mile for your furry friend, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite gifts for dogs. Whether they’re into treats, toys or extra-long naps, these are the best dog gifts for any good boy or girl!

1. For the best dog ever: BarkBox

Best dog gifts: BarkBox

Why give your dog just one gift when you could give them a box full of goodies every month? BarkBox is an extremely popular dog toy subscription box, and our adorable canine tester, Gus, rated the treats two paws up. Each BarkBox has a fun monthly theme—things like Pool Party, Italy Playcation, and even Harry Potter and Jurassic World—and includes two toys, two bags of all-natural treats and a chew. There’s even a Super Chewer box for dogs who tend to play rough.

$35/month at BarkBox

2. For the extra-smart dog: Outward Hound Puzzle

Best dog gifts: Outward Hound Puzzle

If your dog is too smart for their own good, the Outward Hound Nina Ottosson Puzzle is one of the best interactive dog toys to keep them busy. This cool toy comes in a variety of designs, and each one is categorized into a difficulty level ranging from one (easy) to four (expert). There are lots of little compartments where you can hide your dog’s favorite treats, and your pup will have to work to get the covers open for their reward.

$10 at Amazon

3. For the dog who loves sleeping: Casper Dog Bed

Best dog gifts: Casper Dog Bed

What’s better than a midday nap in between sessions of fetch? If your dog loves sleeping, the Casper Dog Bed is one of the best dog beds we’ve ever tested. It comes in three sizes to fit pups of all breeds, and it’s extremely well-made and durable. I’ve owned this dog bed for more than four years, and it barely shows any signs of wear, even though my dog regularly digs around in it before settling down.

$169 at Casper

4. For the dog who hates being alone: Eufy Pet Camera

You can keep an eye on your dog—and even talk to them—with the Eufy Pet Camera, which is our top pick among the best smart pet cameras. It features a 70-degree wide-angle view with 1080p video resolution, and offers up to 16GB of local video storage, so you don’t have to pay for cloud storage to see what your pup has been up to. It also offers two-way audio, allowing you to hear if your dog has been barking and offering comforting words to calm them down, as well as a treat-tossing feature to reward good behavior.

$200 at Amazon

5. For the dog with a sweet tooth: Pooch Creamery Ice Cream Mix

Best dog gifts: Pooch Creamery Ice Cream Mix

To make National Dog Day extra special for your pooch, why not make them their very own delicious dessert? The Pooch Creamery Ice Cream Mix is specially made for dogs, and all you have to do is add water to the powdered mix and freeze it. In just a few hours, you’ll have dog-friendly ice cream that they’ll happily wolf down.

$6 at Petco

6. For the dog who loves dinnertime: Elevated Dog Bowl Stand

Best dog gifts: Elevated Dog Bowl Stand

If your dog looks forward to dinner from the moment they finish breakfast, the GrooveThis Woodshop Personalized Elevated Dog Bowl Stand is the perfect gift for them. The stand comes in a variety of sizes and colors, and it includes two stainless steel bowls that can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher. The whole thing is crafted from durable wood, and you can have your dog’s name engraved into the front of the stand for a personalized touch. Plus, the top of the stand lifts off, revealing a hidden storage compartment where you can stash treats, toys and other dog essentials.

$135 at Amazon

7. For the dog who likes variety: Sugarwish Dog Treats

Best dog gifts: Sugarwish Dog Treats

How cute is this variety pack of Sugarwish Dog Treats? The gift box is available in a range of sizes, from mini to extra large, and you can pick and choose the treats that go inside it. There are more than 30 different options to pick from, including crunchy, chewy and training treats, and you can also select sweet doggy accessories, such as a bowtie or charm, to include in the box

$45 at Sugarwish

8. For the well-behaved dog: Goody Box

Best dog gifts: Goody Box

If your dog has been an extra good girl or boy this year, treat them to a Goody Box for National Dog Day. These curated pet boxes are available from Chewy, and they come in a range of styles for dogs of all ages. There are even special holiday boxes available! Each box contains a variety of toys and treats for your dog, and my dogs have always loved the goodies that come in these fun packages.

From $25 at Chewy

9. For the avid chewer: Bones & Chews Marrow Bone

Best dog gifts: Bones & Chews Marrow Bone

Your dog will be entertained for hours when you give them a Bones & Chews Marrow Bone. These inexpensive treats are around 6 inches long, and they’re made from 100% natural beef bones that are slow-roasted to preserve the meat flavor. Plus, they have marrow left inside, which your dog will have to work to get out. My dogs both love these bones, and I love that they’re very durable and well-priced.

$6 at Chewy

10. For the dog who loves toys: Frisco Dog Toy Variety Pack

Best dog gifts: Frisco Dog Toy Variety Pack

Why give your dog one toy when you could give them a whole bunch? The Frisco Jungle Pals Dog Toy Variety Pack includes six toys for your dog, including both plush and rope options. The toys are best for small- and medium-sized dogs, and the pack includes two jungle-themed plushies, two rope toys, a plush bone and a squeaky ball. Plus, the best part is that the set is much less expensive than buying all the toys individually.

$15 at Chewy

11. For the dog who tends to wander: Personalized Leather Collar

Best dog gifts:Personalized Leather Collar

If your dog likes to go for solo adventures around the neighborhood, you can ensure they always find their way back home with the PenFiveCrafts Personalized Leather Dog Collar. It comes in sizes XS to XXL to fit virtually any dog, and there are four different leather colors, as well. The collar also includes a “silent tag” that’s engraved with your dog’s name and your phone number, and it’s attached directly to the collar with durable studs.

From $9 at Etsy

12. For the outdoorsy dog: L.L. Bean Field Coat

Best dog gifts: L.L. Bean Field Coat

The L.L. Bean Reversible Field Coat for Dogs offers two stylish outdoor looks for your pup. The coat comes in sizes small to extra large, as well as green and tan colors. One side of the coat is a durable canvas fabric, while the other is a cozy plaid flannel. It has a comfortable loop chest closure and belly strap that keeps the jacket in place, and there’s even a slit on the back where you can attach your dog’s leash.

$30 at L.L. Bean

13. For the dog who loves luxury: PupProtector Throw Blanket

Best dog gifts: PupProtector Throw Blanket

Your pup will feel like they’re sleeping in a lap of luxury when you get them a PupProtector Throw Blanket. These super-cozy blankets have a plush faux fur on one side and a soft microsuede on the reverse, and they’re available in a wide range of colors and two different sizes. Plus, the best part is that these blankets are waterproof and machine-washable, meaning they’ll protect your furniture if your pup ever has an accident.

$129 at Paw.com

14. For the dog who’s a frequent flier at the vet: Kong Club

Best dog gifts: Kong Club

Kong Club is another subscription box designed just for dogs, and we were extremely impressed with the high-quality toys and treats when we tested it out. Each month, your dog will receive a box full of goodies from the well-known toy brand, but that’s not all! Your membership also includes one-on-one pet coaching, as well as 24/7 live messaging with licensed veterinarians, who you can ask questions about behavior, nutrition and preventative care—which comes in handy for those times when your usual vet isn’t open.

$35/month at Kong Club

15. For the fashionable dog: The Foggy Dog Walk Set

Best dog gifts: The Foggy Dog Walk Set

Your dog will be the most stylish pooch on the block with The Foggy Dog Walk Set. The set includes a collar and leash, as well as a matching waste bag dispenser, and there are a wide range of colors and patterns to choose from. The collar is available in small, medium, large and extra large sizes, and the 5-foot leash comes in either standard or petit options.

$95 at The Foggy Dog

