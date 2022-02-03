15 racist brands, mascots, and logos that were considered just another part of American life

After a "thorough" internal review, the Washington Redskins leadership team announced it would change its name to the Washington Commanders. Associated Press

The Washington Football Team, formerly called The Washington Redskins, is now The Washington Commanders.

The word "redskin" is a racial slur for Native Americans.

America's racial reckoning has forced other brands reconsider their names and logos.

The Washington Redskins announced Wednesday the NFL team would officially change their name to the Washington Commanders. The word "redskin" is racist slang for America's indigenous people.

Activists and corporate sponsors alike pressured the team's leadership to adopt a new name following the murder of George Floyd. The team's owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had previously defended the use of the word and the logo, which depicts a Native American.

The Washington Commanders were founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team changed its name to the Redskins in 1933. For the past 18 months, the team was temporarily called The Washington Football Team.

The football team is certainly not the only popular American brand with a problematic past. Here are 14 other racist names and depictions that were once considered household staples.

Katie Richards, Kim Bhasin, Aaron Taube, and Karlee Weinmann contributed to an earlier version of this article, which published in 2014.

Aunt Jemima, 1889 to 2021

Aunt Jemima

Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, announced in June 2020 that it would retire its Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix, saying the company recognizes that "Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype." The company is now called the Pearl Milling Company.

In the late 1800s, the Missouri newspaper editor Chris L. Rutt decided to name his brand of self-rising flour after "Aunt Jemima," a song performed by minstrel actors. A former slave named Nancy Green was later hired to portray Aunt Jemima as a "mammy," a racist caricature that depicts female slaves as smiling, happy homemakers for white families.

Aunt Jemima Ad

"We recognize Aunt Jemima's origins are based on a racial stereotype," Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. "As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers' expectations."

Kroepfl said the company has worked to "update" the brand over the years to be "appropriate and respectful," but it realized the changes were insufficient.

Uncle Ben's, 1946-2020

A bag of Uncle Ben's rice is seen on a store shelf on June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

Ben's Original, formerly Uncle's Ben's, is a rice and grains company dating back to 1946.

Uncle Ben has a "contentious history," Stuart Elliott wrote in a 2007 New York Times piece cited by Delish. "White Southerners once used 'uncle' and 'aunt' as honorifics for older blacks because they refused to say 'Mr.' and 'Mrs.,'" he said.

Earlier in June 2020, hours after it was announced that Aunt Jemima's logo would be changed, Uncle Ben's parent company Mars announced that it will be "evolving" its branding, too.

"As we listen to the voices of consumers, especially in the Black community, and to the voices of our Associates worldwide, we recognize that now is the right time to evolve the Uncle Ben's brand, including its visual brand identity, which we will do," they said in a statement. In September 2020, the company revealed its new name.

Eskimo Pie, 1921-2020

By mayhem on Flickr

Mrs. Butterworth, 1961-Present

Mrs. Butterworths products are displayed on supermarket shelves on June 17, 2020, in New York, NY. Ron Adar/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Syrup and pancake-mix company Mrs. Butterworth's adopted the personality of "Mrs. Butterworth" in 1961. In June 2020, the company announced the product will be undergoing a "brand and packaging review."

For years, the shape of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup bottles has been a point of contention. "Critics have long associated the shape of the Mrs. Butterworth's bottle with the mammy, a caricature of Black women as subservient to white people," Maria Cramer wrote.

Conagra Brands, the parent company of Mrs. Butterworth's syrup and pancake mixes, has also released a statement saying that they have started a review of the brand and packaging.

"The Mrs. Butterworth's brand, including its syrup packaging, is intended to evoke the images of a loving grandmother. We stand in solidarity with our Black and Brown communities and we can see that our packaging may be interpreted in a way that is wholly inconsistent with our values," they said.

Chief Blackjack, 1928-1987

SportsLogos.net

The Queens, New York-based college began calling its sports teams the Redmen in the early 1920s and adopted the Chief Blackjack mascot in 1928 when two students found a statue of him outside a cigar store.

The school used a variant of the logo you see here up until 1987, finally ditching the Redmen name in 1994 after pressure from Native American groups. The school's teams are now known as the Red Storm.

Rastus, 1901-1925

Wikimedia Commons

Since the 1880s, "Rastus" has been widely considered a pejorative term associated with Black men. Through advertisements from the first part of the 20th century, the smiling chef is depicted as childlike and uneducated.

Cream of Wheat took Rastus off the box in 1925 in favor of a portrait of Frank L. White, a Chicago chef who remains on the box to this day (pictured above).

In June 2020, B&G Foods, the parent company of Cream of Wheat, issued a statement announcing its plans to conduct an immediate review of the brand's packaging.

"We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism. B&G Foods unequivocally stands against prejudice and injustice of any kind," they said.

Miss Chiquita, 1944-Present

Woman's Day

Chiquita's logo wears a Carmen-Miranda-esque fruit hat that gives an exotic and idealized image of the tropics. Miss Chiquita was depicted as a banana until the late 1980s, when artist Oscar Grillo, the creator of the Pink Panther, updated the logo to be a woman, per the company's website. The logo has since been updated to feature the woman's face and fruit hat.

Syracuse University's Big Chief Bill Orange, 1931-1978

Felipe Ortega Flickr, cc

Before the private university looked to Otto the Orange for a boost of school spirit, Syracuse University's mascot was Big Chief Bill Orange, the Saltine Warrior.

A statue of the Saltine Warrior was erected on the campus in 1951 and still stands today. In 1978, students in the Syracuse community and members of a Native-American organization protested the use of this mascot.

Eventually the Saltine Warrior was retired along with the costume worn by the mascot.

Frito Bandito, 1967-1971

By lucyhuto on YouTube

Speaking broken English and robbing unsuspecting bystanders, the Frito Bandito was an armed Mexican conman with a disheveled look and a gold tooth.

Responding to a lawsuit from the Mexican American Anti-Defamation Committee, the snack-food giant cleaned up Frito Bandito's look. But combed hair and a friendlier expression didn't quite cut it. The same month the lawsuit was reported, Frito-Lay finally retired the Frito Bandito, per Mashed.com.

Land O'Lakes butter, 1928-2020

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

In 2020, Land O'Lakes changed the packaging for its consumer products to remove the image of a Native American woman with a feather in her hair.

The new packaging is very similar to the original, save for the removal of the Native American woman.

Chief Wahoo, 1947-2018

By soul_motor on Flickr

The MLB's Cleveland Indians changed their name to the Cleveland Guardians in 2021. The move came after the team removed the problematic logo of Chief Wahooo, the grinning, red-faced caricature, from its uniforms in 2018.

Sambo, 1957-1981

By Thomas Hawk on Flickr

When restaurateurs Sam Battistone and Newell Bohnett launched Sambo's, they insisted its name had nothing to do with a children's book of the time, "The Story of Little Black Sambo."

But the businessmen capitalized on the association, with "Little Black Sambo"-inspired decor.

In the late 1970s, the chain had 1,200 locations in 47 states. After some backlash, a name change and an attempt at an identity makeover, it went bankrupt in 1981.

Funny Face Drink Mix, 1964-1965

By ToonORama on YouTube

When Kool-Aid started dominating the refreshment market, Pillsbury decided to create its own competing brand: Funny Face.

Injun Orange and Chinese Cherry are actual varieties of Funny Face. Caricatures accompanied each of the flavors.

In July of 1965, Pillsbury swapped out its original varieties for Jolly Olly Orange and Choo Choo Cherry.

Crazy Horse malt liquor, 1992-2001

40ozMaltLiquor.com

Crazy Horse was a Lakota war leader of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in the 19th century. Stroh Brewery used his likeness in its advertsiting for years.

The company had to backpedal after its product inspired a lawsuitfrom Crazy Horse's estate and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In 2001, Stroh apologized in a ceremony on the Rosebud Reservation. The product is now called Crazy Stallion.

