15 real Christmas wreaths you can order online

The holiday season is approaching quickly, as it always does. And, while you have a few months before you need to check everything off your list, you’ll want to decide on a festive Christmas wreath sooner rather than later. Like everything holiday-oriented this year, decorations will be flying out of stock fast and early, so don’t be left with nothing to hang.

Real Christmas wreaths range from decadent to simple to fragrant, and you’re certain to find one that fits your front door and your holiday spirit.

We’ve rounded up 15 Christmas wreaths made of real greenery and flowers to adorn your home in time for the season. Plus, you can order them online—easy peasy.

1. The quintessential Christmas wreath

Deck the halls with this Christmastime classic.

This wreath from L.L. Bean brings the freshness of winter forests to your home. Hand-arranged, sustainably harvested balsam boughs come together to create this 24-inch wreath, which also features pinecones, small berries, and—of course—a bright red bow. This quintessential Christmas wreath is a favorite, and one reviewer even says “it makes Christmas magical.”

Get the Traditional Christmas Balsam Wreath at L.L. Bean for $44.95

2. A Christmas wreath with country flair

Who knew ordinary fruit could be this merry?

This fresh noble fir wreath from Harry & David combines the holiday spirit with country plaid and dried citrus rounds. Accents include western red cedar, dried oranges, and natural and white-painted lodgepole pine cones. It’s perfect for those who want to walk the line between the winter season and Christmas day.

Get the Country Living Holiday Citrus Wreath at Harry & David for $84.99

3. A gorgeous Victorian wreath

A sophisticated wreath fit for a regal holiday setting.

This 18-inch, elegant Christmas wreath includes burgundy celosia and white hydrangea, which bring the main colors of the season together along with pinecones and twigs. This wreath looks beautiful on any door, entryway, staircase or mantel. If you do opt to hang it outdoors make sure it’s somewhat protected from frigid or extreme elements to prolong its freshness and vibrancy.

Get the Preserved Victorian Holiday Wreath at 1-800 Flowers.com for $59.99

4. A wreath that’s simple and soothing

While this wreath may appear to be plain upon first glance, its aromatic scent of cooling eucalyptus will be sure to surprise you!

Minimalism is hard to maintain during the frenzy of the holiday season, and many wreaths aim to include many aspects of the Christmas holiday. However, simplicity can be just as beautiful as colorful arrangements, and it can smell fresh, too! This eucalyptus wreath is soothing, inviting, and will compliment your home without drawing attention away from your space.

Get the Fresh Seeded Eucalyptus Wreath at Bouqs for $89

5. Snowman-shaped holiday wreaths

A friendly and inviting snowman for all of your guests to admire.

This set of three preserved cedar wreaths is sure to make any passerby smile. It stacks up to create a snowman’s shape, complete with a felt hat and red scarf that dress it up for the cold weather. The display is 13 inches by 23 inches, which fits most front doors. You can also display the wreaths above your mantle or in a hallway, bringing the cheer indoors.

Get the Mr. Snowman Holiday Wreath at Williams Sonoma for $99.95

6. Christmas wreaths for your windows

We love the stunning red bow on this traditional mini wreath.

This set of four fresh balsam wreaths is perfect for adding greenery to your home. Although QVC calls them “mini,” these wreaths are not as small as you might think, measuring 14 to 16 inches each. It’s an affordable way to decorate your windows or doors for a cohesive and fresh holiday look. Bonus: Each wreath is double-sided—so you won’t see the wire on the back—and features a red velvet bow.

Get the Mini Fresh Balsam Wreaths, Set of 4, at QVC for $89.25

7. A magnolia classic

If you're someone who's excited for the arrival of holiday season, great news: this wreath can also be used throughout the fall.

This minimalist holiday wreath includes fresh magnolia, olive, and seeded eucalyptus stems for a soft contrast and an uplifting scent. It’s a great alternative to heavier wreaths because the greenery is lighter, but it’ll still bring a subtle scent to your porch or entryway, and make the perfect backdrop for family photos too.

Get the Magnolia and Eucalyptus Wreath at Bouqs for $89

8. A Christmas wreath adorned with pomegranates

This dreamy and modern wreath gives a new meaning to the word "festive."

This 20-inch wreath combines greenery with dried hydrangea flowers and colorful—and fragrant— larkspur and pomegranates. Dried fruits are popular and especially sought after during the holiday season, so its pomegranates are a perfect addition as well as a conversation starter. Pomegranates also happen to be a symbol of the sweetness of Christmas and Heaven, which is beautifully resonant.

Get The Pom at Urbanstems for $149

9. A wreath that appeals to the senses

Jingle all the way with this decorative option!

This 24-inch Christmas wreath is made with fresh evergreen stems and has several jingle bells woven into the arrangement that will chime delightfully as the wind blows past or as guests arrive for your holiday gatherings. The red and green plaid bow in the center is an added touch of holiday spirit.

Get the Christmas Golden Bells Wreath at L.L. Bean for $54.95

10. A fresh Fraser fir wreath (say that two times fast!)

Bring a frostier feel into your home with this Handmade Fresh Fraser Fir Wreath.

This 22-inch, handmade wreath features Virginia-grown Fraser fir greenery, real white pine accents, and faux red winterberries. You can also add faux poinsettia leaves and faux snow when you order your wreath. The fir cuttings are cut as late as possible to “ensure the freshest quality product and provide the longest life.” Reviewers love this option, saying, “This wreath is gorgeous, so fresh; and smells wonderful!"

Get the FirEverPines Handmade Fresh Fraser Fir Wreath at Etsy for $43.99

11. A woodsy and fragrant wreath

Not only will this wreath look amazing hanging on your door, its smell is top notch.

If you envision a Christmas wreath, there’s a good chance it looks exactly like this one from Breck’s Gifts. Its fresh fir greenery is bright and vibrant, and you can almost smell its aroma through your computer screen. This 20-inch wreath is made in Oregon and includes red cedar and juniper trimmings as well as pinecones and preserved canella berries. If you’re looking for something a little larger, there is also a 24-inch version.

Get the Fresh Noble Fir Wreath at Breck’s Gifts starting at $54.99

12. A green and gold wreath

The green and gold color combination coordinate effortlessly.

If you want to break away from the classic green and red combo you’ve ordered in past years, this Pottery Barn option brings a breath of fresh air without giving up an ounce of festivity. The wreath is hand-assembled from fir and juniper leaves along with pinecone and gold bauble accents. The gold bow provides contrast to the dark greenery, but the arrangement’s scent is just as uplifting and merry.

Get the Fresh Fir & Juniper Mixed Holiday Wreath at Pottery Barn for $99

13. The simple but still festive wreath

Ring in the holiday cheer with this simple wreath.

Maybe you don’t like to do a lot of decorating, or you think it’s overrated. If so, you may be drawn to this simple-as-can-be wreath. It’s made with traditional greenery like noble fir and white pine and adorned with only a single, white-and-red-striped burlap bow. This wreath is perfect for someone who just wants the bare minimum, or as a humorous gift for the Scrooge in your life.

Get The Bah-Humbug at Lynch Creek Farm for $52.95

14. A handcrafted wreath that’s unique to you

Think outside of the box this holiday season.

If you’re looking for a Christmas wreath that no one else on your block will have, then order from Floom. The company has hundreds of florists across the nation who will handcraft your wreath using local flowers and greenery, so your wreath will be entirely unique and include a wider range of items than store-bought options.

Get the Unique Christmas Wreath at Floom, prices quoted individually

15. A wreath with a cinnamon scent

Nothing says 'Happy holidays' more than the scent of warm cinnamon.

Wreaths are beautiful, but they’re loved for their scent just as much as their beauty. This eucalyptus and juniper wreath has pine cones and cinnamon sticks, which add an earthiness and spice aroma to the fresh greenery. You can display it outside, but I’d personally hang it indoors to preserve the scent as long as possible and protect the cinnamon sticks from the wet weather.

Get the Cinnamon Pine Cone Wreath at Creekside Farms for $79.95

