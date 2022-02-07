15 restaurants in Bradenton, AMI, Lakewood Ranch cited for food safety violations

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. The reports are public information.

During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited when employees failed to wash hands as needed to prevent food contamination.

Other problems at restaurants around Bradenton and Anna Maria Island included unclean kitchens and sanitizer that was too weak or too strong.

Here is what inspectors found:

China King, 6816 14th St. W., Bradenton

Chicken, pork, beef and shrimp egg rolls were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in freezer. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. Corrective action was taken. A manager discarded the items.

A cutting board was stained and soiled.

A food cart was blocking access to an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

Required food safety training was expired for all employees.

Gaskets on cooling units throughout the establishment were soiled.

A reach-in cooler and freezer lacked an ambient air temperature thermometer.

Food was stored on the kitchen floor in multiple places, according to an inspector. Corrective action was taken.

A cook was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

Cutting boards throughout the kitchen were grooved and no longer cleanable.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit the next day.

Valentino Pizzeria Trattoria, 8203 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton

Anchovies in oil, fresh mozzarella, garlic in oil, sun-dried tomatoes, roasted peppers, jalapenos, cherry peppers, fried chicken, buffalo chicken, ricotta cheese, spinach, basil, arugula and butter were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in coolers. A stop sale was issued for all of the items due to temperature abuse, and a restaurant operator discarded them.

Stainless steel cleaner pouches were stored on a shelf above bread. Corrective action was taken.

Wiping cloth sanitizing solution exceeded the maximum concentration allowed. Corrective action was taken.

Tow large cans of artichoke hearts were dented at the seam. A restaurant operator removed the cans from service.

Shellfish tags were not marked with the last date that the food was served.

A reach-in cooler at a pizza making line was not working properly. Corrective action was taken. A restaurant operator placed a service call for the unit.

Ceiling vents throughout the kitchen were soiled with dust.

A follow-up inspection was required.

D’Lites Shoppe, 8209 Natures Way #107, Lakewood Ranch

Containers of pumpkin puree and egg whites had been open for more than a week. A stop sale was issued and the items were discarded.

Two varieties of ice cream mix were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Spray bottles containing toxic substances were unlabeled. Corrective action was taken.

Soda and water bottles were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

A soft serve machine was not operating properly.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Riviera Dunes Dockside, 102 Riviera Dunes Way, Palmetto

Raw animal foods (chicken and seafood) were not properly separated from one another in a reach-in cooler based upon minimum proper cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

Mussels and lobster tail were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees in a reach-in cooler drawer. Corrective action was taken.

Required food safety training was expired for some employees.

There was an accumulation of black mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

There was standing water at the bottom of a reach-in cooler.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Gecko’s Grill & Pub, 7228 55th Ave E., Bradenton

An inspector observed an employee use a soiled cloth to clean his glove and then go to prepare food. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken. The employee removed the soiled gloves, washed hands and put on new gloves.

An inspector observed dented cans of artichoke hearts and black beans. Corrective action was taken. The cans were removed from service.

A cart was blocking access to an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

A slicer and a can opener were soiled. Corrective action was taken.

A pickle bucket was stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Floors under equipment were soiled throughout the main kitchen and bar area.

An exterior door had a gap at the threshold that opened to the outside.

A cook was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

Ceiling tiles and vents were soiled in multiple areas of the kitchen.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

First Watch, 4324 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton

An inspector observed a food employee wipe soiled gloves with paper towels and then proceeding with food prep. The inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken. The employee removed gloves, washed hands and put on new gloves.

An employee put on gloves to work with food without first washing hands. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

There was a mold-like substance on a wall between a dishmachine and three-compartment sink.





The restaurant’s current license was not displayed. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Basil’s Chicken & Ribs, 5210 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Potato salad, coleslaw and cheese were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

Raw animal foods (chicken and pork ribs) were not properly separated from one another in a walk-in cooler based upon minimum required cooking temperature. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

Two cooks were not wearing hair restraints while preparing food. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required. During a follow-up visit the next day, there was still no proof of required food safety training for employees. Another follow-up visit was required.

Burger King, 6502 S.R. 64, Bradenton

Raw chicken was stored over ready-to-eat pancakes in a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed a cook change gloves without washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

The interior of an oven was soiled.

A food employee was not wearing a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Island Ocean Star, 902 S. Bay Blvd., Anna Maria

Dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength. Corrective action was taken.

Raw beef was stored over cooked rice. Corrective action was taken.

Raw animal foods (raw chicken and raw eggs) with different minimum cooking temperatures were not properly separated from one another in a holding unit. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

A certified food manager was unable to answer basic Food Code questions regarding the safe operation of the establishment. An inspector provided information about foodborne illnesses.

Required food safety training was expired for some employees.

Hot water reaching at least 100 degrees was not provided at an employee handwash sink at a sushi station.

A wet wiping cloth was not stored in sanitizing solution between uses. Corrective action was taken.

A cutting board had cut marks and was no longer cleanable.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

BubbaQue’s BBQ, 6581 S.R. 70 E., Bradenton

A food employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure. Corrective action was taken.

Raw chicken was stored over cooked vegetables in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

A food manager’s certification was expired.

A can opener was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

Access to an employee handwash sink was blocked. Corrective action was taken.

Chicken was stored on the floor in a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of debris inside of a dishmachine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Thai Palace, 4756 Cortez Rd. W., Bradenton

An employee cracked a raw shell egg and then failed to wash hands before handling clean utensils. An inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

Raw animal foods (raw chicken and raw ground sausage) with different minimum cooking temperatures were not properly separated from one another in a reach-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

Raw shrimp was stored over ready-to-eat onions in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

Cleaning fluid was stored next to clean food containers. Corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed an employee use a non-handwash sink to wash hands. The inspector advised the employee and a manager on proper handwashing procedure.

There was no probe thermometer at hand to measure the temperature of food products.

Proof of required food safety training was not available for some employees.

Walls along the cook line and in a preparation area were soiled.

Hood filters were soiled.

Shelving under all preparation tables was soiled, according to an inspector.

Food carts in the kitchen were soiled.

Dry storage shelves were soiled.

The exteriors of all food containers in the kitchen were soiled.

In-use utensils were stored in standing water at less than 135 degrees. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of debris inside a warewashing machine.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance inside of an ice machine.

The restaurant met inspection standards.

Bayou Tavern, 6814 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key

A food employee touched a soiled apron and/or clothes and then failed to wash hands before proceeding to another task. An inspector advised on proper handwashing procedure.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

A can opener blade was soiled. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required food safety training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

Required food safety training was expired for some employees.

Fish that was supposed to remain frozen until time of use was stored in a walk-in cooler.

A follow-up inspection was required.

S.O.B. Burgers, 5866 14th St. W., Bradenton

Sausage, ground beef and shell eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. Corrective action as taken. A manager discarded the items.

Soiled dry wiping cloths were in use in a food preparation area. Corrective action was taken.

Food was stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

An employee drink was stored on a food preparation table. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Fudge Factory, 117 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach

Raw shell eggs were stored over milk in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment was operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

A manager or person in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

There was no proof of required food safety training for any employees.

No test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for warewashing and/or wiping cloths.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Food + Beer, 4808 14th St. W., Bradenton

An inspector observed a cook put on gloves without first washing hands. Corrective action was taken.

Raw animal foods (ground beef and fish) with different minimum cooking temperatures were not properly separated from one another in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

An open container of milk was not properly date-marked. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required food safety training for an employee hired more than 60 days prior.

A cook was preparing food without a hair restraint. Corrective action was taken.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed here.

The Bradenton Herald’s weekly dirty dining reports list restaurants where inspectors found issues that might concern the average diner — such as unsafe food temperatures, employee hand-washing issues or moldy drink machines — regardless of whether or not the businesses passed inspection.