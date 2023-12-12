These 15 restaurants, food trucks get near-perfect health inspections in Bradenton area

The Bradenton Herald regularly reports on local restaurants that don’t pass inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

But readers have frequently asked which restaurants have done well during inspectors’ visits, too, and we agree they deserve a shout-out.

Passing inspection without flaw is no easy feat. Florida bases its inspection standards on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Code, which contains many, many possible violations. These Bradenton-area restaurants did more than pass their regular state inspection — they aced it.

These local businesses earned perfect or near-perfect health inspections Dec. 4-8.

Adolfo’s Italian Market & Pizzeria, 8225 Natures Way #111, Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

Bahama Bar at Esplanade Golf and Country Club, 12825 Malachite Dr., Lakewood Ranch (No violations)

The Bridge Tender Inn Tiki Bar, 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach (No violations)

B-Town Market Place, 4654 E. S.R. 64 #129, Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

The Concession Golf Club, 7700 Lindrick Lane, Bradenton

Five Guys, 8435 Cooper Creek Blvd., Bradenton

Little Caesars Pizza, 4458 Cortez Road W., Bradenton (No violations)

Little Caesars Pizza, 8428 Lockwood Ridge Road, Sarasota (No violations)

LongHorn Steakhouse, 4502 14th St. W., Bradenton

Mi Beun Sazon Inc., 7626 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Samurai Teppanyaki LLC, 1526 Memphis Road, Ellenton (Mobile food business)

Sushi Ramen, 9801 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria (No violations)

Taqueria De Leon, 14th St. W., Bradenton (Mobile food business) (No violations)

Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 13232 S.R. 64, Bradenton (No violations)

The Waffle Shop, 4703 Birdsong Dr., Palmetto (Food truck) (No violations)

Restaurants in Florida are licensed and routinely inspected by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Diners can report health and cleanliness issues at a restaurant anywhere in the state by filing a complaint with the agency.