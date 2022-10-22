The 15% return delivered to New Jersey Resources' (NYSE:NJR) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) share price is up 11% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 24% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 4.9% lower than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$250m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

View our latest analysis for New Jersey Resources

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

New Jersey Resources was able to grow EPS by 45% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 11% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on New Jersey Resources, despite the growth. Interesting.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of New Jersey Resources' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for New Jersey Resources the TSR over the last 1 year was 15%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that New Jersey Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 15% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with New Jersey Resources (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) .

New Jersey Resources is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here