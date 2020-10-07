    Advertisement

    15 Sam's Club Finds Under $10

    Eat This, Not That! Editors

    Warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club are great places to find deals on all of your favorite fresh foods and snacks. But when you're buying in bulk, the total cost of your order can get high quickly, even if each food is a great price per item.

    With that in mind, we put together some of our favorite Sam's Club finds under $10. There's something here for every palate and every budget.

    1

    Planters P3 Honey Roasted Peanuts, Maple Glazed Ham Jerky&Sunflower Kernels Portable Protein Pack

    planters p3 protein snack
    Per serving (51 g): 250 calories, 18 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 410 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 13 g protein

    Whether you're on the go or just don't want to worry about making a snack when you're working from home, this snack pack has you covered.

    $6.98 for 6 at Sam's Club

    2

    Quaker Lower Sugar Instant Oatmeal

    box of quaker lower sugar apple cinnamon oatmeal packets
    Per 1 packet (31-34 g): 110-120 calories, 1.5-2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150-240 mg sodium, 23-24 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4-5 g sugar), 3-4 g protein

    Oatmeal is one of the best carbs you can eat. It's a good source of fiber and is relatively low in calories. And while steel-cut options are your best bet, these affordable instant packets aren't bad, either, thanks to the lower sugar count.

    $9.78 for 52 packets at Sam's Club

    3

    Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust

    shaker of cinnamon toast crunch cinnadust
    Per 1 tsp (4 g): 15 calories, 0 g fat, 45 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 0 g protein

    If you love the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, you'll be thrilled to know that you can buy cinnamon-sugar Cinnadust to sprinkle on top of toast, oatmeal, popcorn, and more. Yum!

    $5.48 at Sam's Club

    4

    Member's Mark Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels

    container of sams club peanut butter pretzels
    Per 10 pieces (30 g): 140 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

    Peanut butter and pretzels—name a more iconic duo. This Sam's Club-brand snack is perfect for all of your salty cravings.

    $6.86 for 44 oz at Sam's Club

    5

    Mini Babybel Semisoft Cheese, Original

    mini babybel cheese
    Per 1 piece (21 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

    Cheese is always a delicious snack to have on hand. These Babybel cheese bites are as fun to peel as they are to eat.

    $8.48 for 26 at Sam's Club

    6

    Candy Pop Variety Pack

    candy pop variety pack of popcorn
    Per 1 piece (21 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

    If you miss the experience of pouring a box of chocolate candy into your popcorn at the movie theater, this candy-flavored popcorn is the next best thing.

    $9.98 for 16 bags at Sam's Club

    7

    Member's Mark Pumpkin Pecan Clusters

    members mark pumpkin pecan clusters snack
    Per 1/3 cup (35 g): 150 calories, 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 45 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

    If your fall snack routine is "all pumpkin, all the time," you need these clusters! They're packed with all of the pumpkin flavor you're craving.

    $7.98 at Sam's Club

    8

    BelGioioso All Natural Shaved Salad Blend

    shaved cheese blend
    Per 1 Tbsp (5 g): 20 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 50 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

    Up your at-home salad game with this three-cheese blend. It will feel as fancy as a restaurant salad, for a fraction of the cost.

    $9.48 at Sam's Club

    9

    Clio Strawberry&Vanilla Greek Yogurt Bars

    clio greek yogurt bars
    Per 1 bar (50 g): 140 calories, 6-7 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 30-31 mg sodium, 12-13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 8 g protein

    These refrigerated Greek yogurt bars are covered in chocolate for a filling snack that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

    $9.48 for 12 at Sam's Club

    10

    Member's Mark Organic Triple Berry Blend, Frozen

    members mark frozen berries
    Per 1 cup (140 g): 80 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (7 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 1 g protein

    If you start every day with a breakfast smoothie, frozen berries are essential to have on hand. With this three-pound bag from Sam's Club, you'll be set for plenty of breakfasts to come.

    $8.98 at Sam's Club

    11

    Cheerios

    cheerios
    Per 1 1/2 cup serving (39 g): 140 calories, 2.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 190 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

    If you're a creature of habit, you can't go wrong with the ultimate classic cereal: Cheerios. Unlike many other options in the breakfast aisle, it's not loaded with sugar.

    $5.88 for 2 boxes at Sam's Club

    12

    Herdez Guacamole Salsa

    herdez guacamole salsa bottle
    Per 2 Tbsp (31 g): 50 calories, 4.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (<1 g sugar), 0 g protein

    Guacamole and salsa in one? This bottled sauce just made all of your Mexican dishes so much better.

    $5.88 for 2 at Sam's Club

    13

    Member's Mark Jalapeño Artichoke Dip

    members mark jalapeno artichoke dip
    Per 2 Tbsp (30 g): 80 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 230 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

    Move over, boring artichoke dip! This Sam's Club version has an extra kick.

    $5.98 at Sam's Club

    14

    Member's Mark Classic Hummus

    sams club members mark classic hummus tub
    Per 2 Tbsp (28 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 105 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

    If hummus is more your speed than artichoke dip, try this affordable Sam's Club version.

    $3.98 at Sam's Club

    15

    Sargento Balanced Breaks

    sargento sunrise balanced breaks colby jack natural cheese pack
    Per tray (43 g): 180 calories, 11 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 180 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 7 g protein

    Preportioned snack trays are all the rage right now. If you and your kids can't get enough of them, save money by buying them in bulk at Sam's Club.

    $9.44 for 12 at Sam's Club

