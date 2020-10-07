15 Sam's Club Finds Under $10

Warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club are great places to find deals on all of your favorite fresh foods and snacks. But when you're buying in bulk, the total cost of your order can get high quickly, even if each food is a great price per item.
With that in mind, we put together some of our favorite Sam's Club finds under $10. There's something here for every palate and every budget.
1
Planters P3 Honey Roasted Peanuts, Maple Glazed Ham Jerky&Sunflower Kernels Portable Protein Pack
Per serving (51 g): 250 calories, 18 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 410 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 13 g protein
Whether you're on the go or just don't want to worry about making a snack when you're working from home, this snack pack has you covered.
$6.98 for 6 at Sam's Club
2
Quaker Lower Sugar Instant Oatmeal
Per 1 packet (31-34 g): 110-120 calories, 1.5-2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150-240 mg sodium, 23-24 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4-5 g sugar), 3-4 g protein
Oatmeal is one of the best carbs you can eat. It's a good source of fiber and is relatively low in calories. And while steel-cut options are your best bet, these affordable instant packets aren't bad, either, thanks to the lower sugar count.
$9.78 for 52 packets at Sam's Club
3
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust
Per 1 tsp (4 g): 15 calories, 0 g fat, 45 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 0 g protein
If you love the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, you'll be thrilled to know that you can buy cinnamon-sugar Cinnadust to sprinkle on top of toast, oatmeal, popcorn, and more. Yum!
$5.48 at Sam's Club
4
Member's Mark Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels
Per 10 pieces (30 g): 140 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein
Peanut butter and pretzels—name a more iconic duo. This Sam's Club-brand snack is perfect for all of your salty cravings.
$6.86 for 44 oz at Sam's Club
5
Mini Babybel Semisoft Cheese, Original
Per 1 piece (21 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein
Cheese is always a delicious snack to have on hand. These Babybel cheese bites are as fun to peel as they are to eat.
$8.48 for 26 at Sam's Club
6
Candy Pop Variety Pack
If you miss the experience of pouring a box of chocolate candy into your popcorn at the movie theater, this candy-flavored popcorn is the next best thing.
$9.98 for 16 bags at Sam's Club
7
Member's Mark Pumpkin Pecan Clusters
Per 1/3 cup (35 g): 150 calories, 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 45 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein
If your fall snack routine is "all pumpkin, all the time," you need these clusters! They're packed with all of the pumpkin flavor you're craving.
$7.98 at Sam's Club
8
BelGioioso All Natural Shaved Salad Blend
Per 1 Tbsp (5 g): 20 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 50 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein
Up your at-home salad game with this three-cheese blend. It will feel as fancy as a restaurant salad, for a fraction of the cost.
$9.48 at Sam's Club
9
Clio Strawberry&Vanilla Greek Yogurt Bars
Per 1 bar (50 g): 140 calories, 6-7 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 30-31 mg sodium, 12-13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 8 g protein
These refrigerated Greek yogurt bars are covered in chocolate for a filling snack that will satisfy any sweet tooth.
$9.48 for 12 at Sam's Club
10
Member's Mark Organic Triple Berry Blend, Frozen
Per 1 cup (140 g): 80 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (7 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 1 g protein
If you start every day with a breakfast smoothie, frozen berries are essential to have on hand. With this three-pound bag from Sam's Club, you'll be set for plenty of breakfasts to come.
$8.98 at Sam's Club
11
Cheerios
Per 1 1/2 cup serving (39 g): 140 calories, 2.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 190 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein
If you're a creature of habit, you can't go wrong with the ultimate classic cereal: Cheerios. Unlike many other options in the breakfast aisle, it's not loaded with sugar.
$5.88 for 2 boxes at Sam's Club
12
Herdez Guacamole Salsa
Per 2 Tbsp (31 g): 50 calories, 4.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (<1 g sugar), 0 g protein
Guacamole and salsa in one? This bottled sauce just made all of your Mexican dishes so much better.
$5.88 for 2 at Sam's Club
13
Member's Mark Jalapeño Artichoke Dip
Per 2 Tbsp (30 g): 80 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 230 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein
Move over, boring artichoke dip! This Sam's Club version has an extra kick.
$5.98 at Sam's Club
14
Member's Mark Classic Hummus
Per 2 Tbsp (28 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 105 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein
If hummus is more your speed than artichoke dip, try this affordable Sam's Club version.
$3.98 at Sam's Club
15
Sargento Balanced Breaks
Per tray (43 g): 180 calories, 11 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 180 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 7 g protein
Preportioned snack trays are all the rage right now. If you and your kids can't get enough of them, save money by buying them in bulk at Sam's Club.
$9.44 for 12 at Sam's Club
