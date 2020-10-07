15 Sam's Club Finds Under $10

Warehouse stores like Costco and Sam's Club are great places to find deals on all of your favorite fresh foods and snacks. But when you're buying in bulk, the total cost of your order can get high quickly, even if each food is a great price per item.

With that in mind, we put together some of our favorite Sam's Club finds under $10. There's something here for every palate and every budget.

And for more, don't miss these 15 Classic American Desserts That Deserve a Comeback.

1

Planters P3 Honey Roasted Peanuts, Maple Glazed Ham Jerky&Sunflower Kernels Portable Protein Pack

planters p3 protein snack

Per serving (51 g): 250 calories, 18 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 410 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (3 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 13 g protein

Whether you're on the go or just don't want to worry about making a snack when you're working from home, this snack pack has you covered.

$6.98 for 6 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

RELATED: Sign up for our newsletter to get daily recipes and food news in your inbox!

2

Quaker Lower Sugar Instant Oatmeal

box of quaker lower sugar apple cinnamon oatmeal packets

Per 1 packet (31-34 g): 110-120 calories, 1.5-2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 150-240 mg sodium, 23-24 g carbs (3 g fiber, 4-5 g sugar), 3-4 g protein

Oatmeal is one of the best carbs you can eat. It's a good source of fiber and is relatively low in calories. And while steel-cut options are your best bet, these affordable instant packets aren't bad, either, thanks to the lower sugar count.

$9.78 for 52 packets at Sam's Club

Buy Now

RELATED: Your ultimate restaurant and supermarket survival guide is here!

3

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust

shaker of cinnamon toast crunch cinnadust

Per 1 tsp (4 g): 15 calories, 0 g fat, 45 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you love the taste of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, you'll be thrilled to know that you can buy cinnamon-sugar Cinnadust to sprinkle on top of toast, oatmeal, popcorn, and more. Yum!

$5.48 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

4

Member's Mark Peanut Butter-Filled Pretzels

container of sams club peanut butter pretzels

Per 10 pieces (30 g): 140 calories, 7 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 330 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

Story continues

Peanut butter and pretzels—name a more iconic duo. This Sam's Club-brand snack is perfect for all of your salty cravings.

$6.86 for 44 oz at Sam's Club

Buy Now

5

Mini Babybel Semisoft Cheese, Original

mini babybel cheese

Per 1 piece (21 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

Cheese is always a delicious snack to have on hand. These Babybel cheese bites are as fun to peel as they are to eat.

$8.48 for 26 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

6

Candy Pop Variety Pack

candy pop variety pack of popcorn

Per 1 piece (21 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 160 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

If you miss the experience of pouring a box of chocolate candy into your popcorn at the movie theater, this candy-flavored popcorn is the next best thing.

$9.98 for 16 bags at Sam's Club

Buy Now

7

Member's Mark Pumpkin Pecan Clusters

members mark pumpkin pecan clusters snack

Per 1/3 cup (35 g): 150 calories, 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 45 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 2 g protein

If your fall snack routine is "all pumpkin, all the time," you need these clusters! They're packed with all of the pumpkin flavor you're craving.

$7.98 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

8

BelGioioso All Natural Shaved Salad Blend

shaved cheese blend

Per 1 Tbsp (5 g): 20 calories, 1.5 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 50 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein

Up your at-home salad game with this three-cheese blend. It will feel as fancy as a restaurant salad, for a fraction of the cost.

$9.48 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

9

Clio Strawberry&Vanilla Greek Yogurt Bars

clio greek yogurt bars

Per 1 bar (50 g): 140 calories, 6-7 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 30-31 mg sodium, 12-13 g carbs (1 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 8 g protein

These refrigerated Greek yogurt bars are covered in chocolate for a filling snack that will satisfy any sweet tooth.

$9.48 for 12 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

10

Member's Mark Organic Triple Berry Blend, Frozen

members mark frozen berries

Per 1 cup (140 g): 80 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 0 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (7 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 1 g protein

If you start every day with a breakfast smoothie, frozen berries are essential to have on hand. With this three-pound bag from Sam's Club, you'll be set for plenty of breakfasts to come.

$8.98 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

11

Cheerios

cheerios

Per 1 1/2 cup serving (39 g): 140 calories, 2.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 190 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (4 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 5 g protein

If you're a creature of habit, you can't go wrong with the ultimate classic cereal: Cheerios. Unlike many other options in the breakfast aisle, it's not loaded with sugar.

$5.88 for 2 boxes at Sam's Club

Buy Now

12

Herdez Guacamole Salsa

herdez guacamole salsa bottle

Per 2 Tbsp (31 g): 50 calories, 4.5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (<1 g sugar), 0 g protein

Guacamole and salsa in one? This bottled sauce just made all of your Mexican dishes so much better.

$5.88 for 2 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

13

Member's Mark Jalapeño Artichoke Dip

members mark jalapeno artichoke dip

Per 2 Tbsp (30 g): 80 calories, 7 g fat (3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 230 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 3 g protein

Move over, boring artichoke dip! This Sam's Club version has an extra kick.

$5.98 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

14

Member's Mark Classic Hummus

sams club members mark classic hummus tub

Per 2 Tbsp (28 g): 70 calories, 6 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 105 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 2 g protein

If hummus is more your speed than artichoke dip, try this affordable Sam's Club version.

$3.98 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

15

Sargento Balanced Breaks

sargento sunrise balanced breaks colby jack natural cheese pack

Per tray (43 g): 180 calories, 11 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 180 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (2 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 7 g protein

Preportioned snack trays are all the rage right now. If you and your kids can't get enough of them, save money by buying them in bulk at Sam's Club.

$9.44 for 12 at Sam's Club

Buy Now

For more, check out these 108 most popular sodas ranked by how toxic they are.