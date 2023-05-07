15 Screenshots Of MLM Girlies Getting Called Out On Their BS, And You'll Fully Appreciate This If You've Ever Gotten The "Hey, Hun!" DM

255
BuzzFeed
·3 min read

In case you didn't know, a multilevel marketing company (aka an MLM) is a company that emphasizes both direct sales and recruiting other people to join the company and work under you so you can also receive a percentage of profit from the inventory they buy and sell.

&quot;This is a pyramid scheme.&quot;
"This is a pyramid scheme."

NBC

MLMs have been around for what feels like forever. One of the most well-known MLMs is LuLaRoe, a leggings company that has had a ton of scandals in recent years and ultimately had to pay over $4 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed it was running a pyramid scheme*. But trust me, there are plenty of others out there!

&quot;Sounds like a scam.&quot;
"Sounds like a scam."

CBS

*Pyramid schemes are illegal, while most MLMs are legal.

Because of the pressure MLMs place on their reps to sell inventory and recruit more people, marketing tactics can sometimes be...a lot. And because of that, people sometimes call them out on it. Here's proof:

1.When this MLM'er and alleged hairstylist tried to make a sales pitch and this person was NOT having it:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/dragonstkdgirl / Via reddit.com

2.When this MLM'er forgot to delete *insert name here* and also conveniently forgot that they'd bullied this person in high school:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Sel_5988 / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Sel_5988 / Via reddit.com

3.When this person got a message from an MLM'er and let the articles do the talking:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/ElkTimely8948 / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/ElkTimely8948 / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of a text exchange
u/ElkTimely8948 / Via reddit.com

4.When this MLM'er posted this...

&quot;The initial investment is as little as $320&quot;
u/CheesesIsLord / Via reddit.com

...and got absolutely eviscerated by this person in the comments:

Screenshot of a social media comment
u/CheesesIsLord / Via reddit.com

5.When this person asked a very valid question:

Screenshot of a social media post
u/Norwegianlass / Via reddit.com

6.When this person stopped the consultant train right in its tracks:

&quot;Anyone here have connections?&quot;
u/gillsaurus / Via reddit.com
&quot;products are awful and their business model is a pyramid scheme.&quot;
u/gillsaurus / Via reddit.com
Screenshot of social media comments
u/gillsaurus / Via reddit.com

7.When this coffee shop got real tired of MLM'ers scaring off their customers, so they took matters into their own hands:

&quot;If you are associated with any kind of MLM and you approach any of our customers you will be asked to leave. thank you&quot;
r/anonymous / Via reddit.com

8.When this person called out their doctor's office for shilling MLM products:

Screenshot of a social media post
u/ChemicalEscapes / Via reddit.com

9.When this person called out a nurse for trying to pitch them an MLM as they were WAKING UP FROM SURGERY:

Screenshot of someone&#39;s social media post
u/MaxJets69 / Via reddit.com

10.When this person inadvertently roasted their cousin for posting spammy MLM content by thinking their account got hacked:

&quot;Hey I think your account may be hacked&quot;
u/blankedy_blank / Via reddit.com

11.When this person experienced what I can only assume is an extreme HIPAA violation and (rightfully so) put this MLM'er on blast about it:

Screenshot of a Facebook post
u/Ann_Summers / Via reddit.com

12.When this person got a sales pitch and managed to say, "get the f*** out of here" in the nicest way possible:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/Data-Ambitious / Via reddit.com

13.When even AI wasn't down with the MLM sales model:

&quot;I am not programmed to participate or promote unethical or potentially fraudulent business practices...&quot;
u/TheEpicFiend

14.When an MLM'er refused to share the name of their company and this person saw right through it:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/MysticStorm1 / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, when this person kept it short and to the point:

Screenshot of a text exchange
u/kdlivingston / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/antiMLM

What's the wildest behavior you've seen from people in MLMs? Share it in the comments.