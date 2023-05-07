15 Screenshots Of MLM Girlies Getting Called Out On Their BS, And You'll Fully Appreciate This If You've Ever Gotten The "Hey, Hun!" DM

In case you didn't know, a multilevel marketing company (aka an MLM) is a company that emphasizes both direct sales and recruiting other people to join the company and work under you so you can also receive a percentage of profit from the inventory they buy and sell.

MLMs have been around for what feels like forever. One of the most well-known MLMs is LuLaRoe , a leggings company that has had a ton of scandals in recent years and ultimately had to pay over $4 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed it was running a pyramid scheme*. But trust me, there are plenty of others out there!

*Pyramid schemes are illegal, while most MLMs are legal.

Because of the pressure MLMs place on their reps to sell inventory and recruit more people, marketing tactics can sometimes be...a lot. And because of that, people sometimes call them out on it. Here's proof:

1. When this MLM'er and alleged hairstylist tried to make a sales pitch and this person was NOT having it:

2. When this MLM'er forgot to delete *insert name here* and also conveniently forgot that they'd bullied this person in high school:

3. When this person got a message from an MLM'er and let the articles do the talking:

4. When this MLM'er posted this...

...and got absolutely eviscerated by this person in the comments:

5. When this person asked a very valid question:

6. When this person stopped the consultant train right in its tracks:

7. When this coffee shop got real tired of MLM'ers scaring off their customers, so they took matters into their own hands:

8. When this person called out their doctor's office for shilling MLM products:

9. When this person called out a nurse for trying to pitch them an MLM as they were WAKING UP FROM SURGERY:

10. When this person inadvertently roasted their cousin for posting spammy MLM content by thinking their account got hacked:

11. When this person experienced what I can only assume is an extreme HIPAA violation and (rightfully so) put this MLM'er on blast about it:

12. When this person got a sales pitch and managed to say, "get the f*** out of here" in the nicest way possible:

13. When even AI wasn't down with the MLM sales model:

14. When an MLM'er refused to share the name of their company and this person saw right through it:

15. And finally, when this person kept it short and to the point: