15 self-care gifts for Valentine's Day: Pamper a loved one or yourself with relaxing gifts

Best self-care gifts for Valentine's Day

Let's be honest, most of us could use a little more relaxation and self-care in our lives. Valentine's Day, coming up on February 14, is the perfect time to make it a priority. Could you, your mom, wife, girlfriend or best friend use a little extra TLC this year? If you or a loved one is stressed out and could benefit from a self-care gift, we here at Reviewed are here to help with the best self-care gift ideas for your special Valentine.

From a salon-quality mani from Olive & June, to an Ivation foot spa or even a Mysa wine subscription (yes, a glass or two of vino can be considered a form of self-care), we've rounded up 15 of the best self-care gift ideas to bring instant calm to anyone who is stressed out. As you're shopping for a loved one this Valentine's Day, we strongly suggest you also treat yourself to any of these relaxation gifts. Trust us, you deserve it!

1. LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs

A set of our favorite bath bombs is a good way to decompress after a hectic week. The top-rated LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Set comes with 12 fizzy, colorful and moisturizing bombs. We loved their pleasant scents and how they didn't stain our bathtubs as most other bath bombs do.

$27 at Amazon

2. Ivation Foot Spa massager

You could gift a heated Shiatsu Neck Massager to someone with a sore neck, but those who are in the most need of relaxation tend to spend a lot of time on their feet. This is why the Ivation Foot Spa massager is a highly recommended self-care gift that is also good for the sole. This baby is fully loaded with features like water jets, adjustable heat and massage rollers which is no wonder why it also proved to be the best overall foot massager we tested.

$90 at Amazon

3. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a cult-favorite product that makes for a sweet little Valentine's Day self-care gift, especially for a beauty lover. The nourishing formula made with shea butter, coconut oil and vitamin C hydrates lips overnight so they wake up with soft and luscious lips every morning. For Valentine's Day, the limited edition Berries n' Choco kisses set is the perfect pick for their pout.

$26 at Sephora

4. Anthropologie candle

Give a whiff of relaxation with the Capri Blue Volcano Jar Candle, which we love at Reviewed. Not only does the iconic Volcano scent smell amazing, but the chic jars double as pretty home décor. Anthropologie sells tons of styles for Capri Blue candles to fit any aesthetic. They'll look and smell perfect in any room of the house.

$36 at Anthropologie

5. Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial

It’s hard to think of a better self-care gift than a luxurious spa facial, but what if you could get similar results, right from home? Feel and look fresh from the spa in less than 10 minutes with the Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial from Murad. The formula contains Vitamin C (known to brighten skin), exfoliators to scrub away dead skin cells and it works on all skin types. It has a delightful scent, can be used up to three times per week and leaves skin feeling smooth and looking radiant.

$71 at Amazon

6. Jo Malone Cologne

To feel good, you need to smell good, right? If you agree, then Jo Malone's Nectarine Blossom and Honey Cologne is the perfect perfume choice. It's a light fragrance that smells like a fresh, citrusy and slightly sweet summer breeze. I've been wearing it for years and always receive compliments on the scent, which is not overpowering and only takes a spritz here and a dab there to smell lovely all day. Fair warning if the person you're gifting is shy: People will want to sniff them.

From $80 at Sephora

7. Beekman 1802 gift set

Beekman 1802 is best known for its use of a unique ingredient that's been hailed as a holy-grail beauty secret for centuries: goat’s milk. We tested out this buzz-worthy brand and found that it totally lived up to the hype—each product we tested had an amazing scent and felt nourishing and calming on the skin. We love a good gift basket and this gift set from 1-800-Baskets includes goat milk hand cream, cuticle cream and two bar soaps, perfect for anyone who's skin could use a little extra TLC.

$45 at 1-800-Baskets

8. Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket

When you're alone and need a warm hug, a weighted blanket might be the best alternative. For a fantastic budget option you could gift the YnM Weighted Blanket, but if you're looking to splurge a bit, the Nuzzie Full Knit Weighted Blanket is one of our favorite weighted blankets for how it's knit texture makes it a bit cooler and more appealing than most other weighted blankets. It is a bit bulkier than others we tested, but it is machine-washable, comes in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound options in addition to an 8-pound version for kids, plus with eight colors to choose from it's easy to find the perfect match.

$249 at Amazon

9. Olive & June Mani System

People are busy and don’t always have time to schedule an appointment at a nail salon. The At Home Mani System from Olive & June includes everything needed to feel like you just got your nails done by a pro. The set includes clippers, a file, buffer, polish remover, cuticle serum and my personal favorite, the “poppy,” which is a silicone accessory for the nail polish bottle, making it easier to paint with your less dominant hand. The nail polish, which comes in so many beautiful shades, is free from the seven major toxins found in most nail polishes—and in my experience, the polish lasts longer with less chipping than other popular brands.

From $55 at Olive ＆ June

10. Mysa wine subscription

If you or your loved one like to occasionally wind down with a glass (or two, don't judge) of wine, then a wine subscription gift is going to score you major points. You'll feel even better about gifting a wine subscription from Mysa, because they only sell high quality natural wines, which means organic grapes and less additives. We tried out the wine club and found Mysa to be the best natural wine service with a fantastic selection to choose from and excellent customer service. Red, white or rosé, wine delivered to your door is a winning gift.

From $85 per month at Mysa

11. Nespresso VertuoPlus

For many of us, self-care starts first thing in the morning with the help of a little, or a lot, of coffee. Say bye-bye to the barista and hello to the Nespresso VertuoPlus to make the perfect, frothy cup of coffee that can only be described (by me) as "heaven in a mug". This versatile machine, which topped our list of best single-serve coffee makers also comes with a starter set of capsules in a variety of flavors (my personal favorites are Vanilla Custard Pie and Melozio), and if your giftee needs an extra caffeine kick, it also makes single and double espresso. Add one of our top-rated coffee mugs and your giftee will have a full cup as well as a full heart.

$199 at Amazon

12. Magnolia Bakery

Now this is the kind of self-care we can really sink our teeth into. Magnolia Bakery is famous for their banana pudding and wecan tell you it is Worth. The. Hype. Fresh bananas are layered with a ton of sweet vanilla wafers and the creamiest, fluffiest vanilla pudding. No skimpy portions here, and the best part is you don't have to live near one of the iconic bakeries to indulge in this heavenly treat (or any of their delicious baked goods) since you can order it online to ship to your doorstep. You're welcome.

From $58 at Magnolia Bakery

13. The Five Minute Journal

Journaling is a great way to monitor or document your self-care routine. The Five Minute Journal features a linen cover and recycled pages and includes daily writing prompts, weekly challenges, inspirational quotes and more. Plus, there's no added pressure to write something every day because the pages are do not include dates, so you can pick up where you left off at any time.

$29 at Amazon

14. Recess Mood Calming Beverage

For someone who likes to unwind with a beverage but doesn't like the effects of alcohol, there are fantastic zero proof options out there right now, including a mood-boosting mocktail from Recess. The alcohol-free sparkling water features magnesium and adaptogens—(plants and herbs that can reduce stress)—designed to help you feel calm and relaxed. The beverage comes in refreshing flavors like Black Cherry and Blood Orange, are low in sugar and make a perfect weeknight mocktail.

From $38 for a 12-pack at Amazon

15. Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Give the gift of "namaste" with one of the best yoga mats we've ever tested. The premium, extra thick non-slip mat gives the perfect amount of cushion, and the textured surface makes for a good grip. A few things to love about this yoga mat are that it's lightweight, PVC free and comes in so many colors and pretty prints to choose from. It's also great quality for the price. I've had my Gaiam mat for years and it's still in great shape. (To be honest, I rarely do yoga, but it's also used by my kids as a gymnastics mat.)

From $27 at Amazon

