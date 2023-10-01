15 Shahed UAVs destroyed in Ukraine's south last night, some reached their target

On the night of 30 September, at least 15 Shahed-type drones were destroyed in Ukraine's south, 14 of them in Odesa Oblast and one in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's south, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: She said Ukraine's southern regions were under a mixed drone attack.

The Russians tried to vary their attack routes and put pressure on the Ukrainian air defence system as much as possible.

Humeniuk noted that in Mykolaiv Oblast, a warehouse was damaged. There is an ongoing search through the rubble and the fire is being extinguished, but there were no reports on any victims of the attack.

In addition, Kherson Oblast was attacked with 16 laser-guided aerial bombs (KAB).

Humeniuk added that the Russians also continue to launch ballistic missile strikes.

