15 Signs Your Employer Wants You to Retire

If you’re at or nearing retirement age, it’s possible your boss wants you to retire, but you just haven’t gotten the memo. Some employers take a direct approach when encouraging workers to start their golden years, while others use more understated tactics.

With the exception of a few professions, mandatory retirement is illegal under the Age Discrimination in Employment Amendments of 1986. The decision to retire should always be in your hands, but unfortunately, it doesn’t always go that way.

During Fiscal Year 2018 alone, the U.S. Equal Opportunity Commission received 16,911 age discrimination complaints.

They Stop Assigning Long-Term Projects

If the work you’ve been assigned to seems mundane or short-term in nature lately, it might not be a coincidence.

“When you are no longer a part of your employer’s vision, you are sidelined from crucial and long-term projects that actually add value for the organization,” said Ketan Kapoor, CEO and co-founder of Mettl, an HR technology company and leading talent measurement firm. “The idea is to rely less on your experience and onboard new people to take up a role with better efficiency and productivity.”

You’re Given Projects That Don’t Require Strategizing

Consider it a red flag if your employer stops valuing your opinions.

“Your inputs in strategy and decision-making that shape the future of the organization might see a downward curve,” Kapoor said. “Rather, you get aligned to more business as usual projects that have more to do with day-to-day operations and less with brainstorming and strategizing.”

They Stop Investing in You

“Continuous feedback and course corrections are vital for any professional to grow in their roles and contribute to the long-term vision of an organization,” Kapoor said. “If your employer wants you to retire, they mostly cut down on the quantity and quality of the feedback they used to offer before.”

Not only that, your efforts might largely go unnoticed.

“You might also get cold responses on your achievements,” Kapoor said. “Other than that, the amount and frequency of appreciation for your efforts can also take a back seat.”

Your Salary and Career Growth Is Halted

“Higher remuneration and position is one of the biggest factors that an employer provides an employee as an incentive to stay and continue growing,” Kapoor said. “However, the amount of appraisals can decline when your employer wants you to retire.”

If your raises keep getting smaller and you don’t remember the last time you were promoted — despite working hard for a company with a healthy bottom line — something might be up. Do note, it’s illegal to deprive you of a promotion simply because of your age, according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

They Try to Make Your Role Redundant

“Many a time, your employer can try to merge your role with a different department or even make it obsolete,” Kapoor said.

Not exactly a subtle move. If there’s talk of eliminating your position entirely, your boss is probably hoping you’ll follow your job out the door. They likely can’t force you to retire, but they’re betting you’ll opt to begin your golden years, instead of learning an entirely new job.

Rude Comments About Your Age

If your employer makes jokes about your age or allows your colleagues to do so, this could be their way of encouraging you to retire, said Jeanne Miller Rodriguez, CEO and owner of Pennico Press Publishing.

Lighthearted teasing, offhand comments and isolated incidents not serious in nature aren’t unlawful, according to the EEOC. However, comments made frequently or maliciously that create a hostile work environment are illegal, so it’s important to know your rights.

Your Supervisor Becomes More Hands-On

If your boss has been hovering, micromanaging and criticizing your work more so than in the past, they might be trying to get you to retire, said Rodriguez, who previously served as deputy director for the California Department of Social Services.

It’s not right, but if this behavior sounds familiar, you might not actually be doing anything wrong. Nitpicking could be your manager’s indirect way of trying to make your workday unpleasant so you’ll step down from your position.