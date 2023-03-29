15 slang terms Gen Zers are using in 2023 and what they really mean

A group of teens look at a smartphone. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The speed slang spreads through social media poses a challenge for anyone trying to keep up.

Members of Gen Z are using a slew of new terms, such as "situationship" and "rizz."

Here are 15 slang terms, what they mean, and how to use them properly.

For people who don't spend a lot of time online, keeping up with an ever-growing collection of new terms can present a challenge.

Students hanging out on campus. Rana Faure/Getty Images

Slang once traveled solely through word-of-mouth, but the emergence of MTV in the 1990s fundamentally changed the speed at which slang expressions could spread outside of their communities, Robert A. Leonard, a forensic linguist at Hofstra University in New York, told Insider.

"[MTV] would have back-to-back music videos and every young person watched them," Leonard said. "Then, they allowed African American performers," he said, which exposed many viewers to a culture different from their own.

"So much slang comes from African American English," he added.

The rise of social media has further changed how — and how fast — slang spreads.

"Even though slang has always existed, the emergence of social media has created a situation where the potential for slang virality has increased," John Baugh, a linguist at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, told Insider.

Not only has social media become a new and efficient pathway for the spread of slang, it offers different incentives for the creation of new words.

"What better way to become an influencer than to figure out some slang expression that can be spread and then traced back to you," Baugh said.

Here are the meanings of 15 slang terms that members of Gen Z are using in 2023.

"It's giving" can be used as a way to compare someone or something to another person or thing, or to positively describe the overall vibe of a person or thing.

The cast of "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip." Mark Rogers/PEACOCK/Getty Images

Situation 1: "Her outfit is giving 2012."

In this context, the subject's outfit is being compared to an outfit that might have been worn in 2012.

Situation 2: "Her outfit is giving."

In this context, "giving" is used on its own and carries a positive connotation — the subject's outfit is being complimented.

A "fit check" describes the act of reviewing one's outfit. On TikTok, influencers often post their "fit checks," in which they announce the brand of each article of clothing they're wearing.

Cardi B is seen on the street attending Christian Siriano during New York Fashion Week wearing white fur and a green suit on February 10, 2018 in New York City. Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

"I need to do a fit check before I leave for the party."

"Slay" describes something impressive — or, more generally, something positive — and can be used as a noun or an expression of admiration.

Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammys. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Situation 1: "Her performance at the Grammys was a slay."

Situation 2: "Slay, girl!"

The term emerged during the 1970s and '80s amid Black drag and ballroom culture.

The term "era" follows its typical meaning, but it is accompanied by a word or phrase that describes an activity or event by which the period was defined.

Woman runs on a treadmill. HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP/Getty Images

"I'm in my fitness era. I've been to the gym every day for the past month."

A "gatekeeper" tries to control who has access to knowledge and opportunities.

Tommaso Vannucchi, goalkeeper of Italy U16. Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

"He wouldn't tell me where he got those sneakers. He's such a gatekeeper."

"Lit" is an adjective either used to describe a fun, high-energy situation, or someone who is intoxicated.

Party at House of Yes in the Bushwick neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis/Getty Images)

Situation 1: "That concert was so lit."

Situation 2: "I got lit last night"

A "situationship" is a romantic relationship that isn't quite a full-on relationship.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre are seen on February 10, 2023, in New York, New York. MEGA/Getty Images

"We haven't talked about our feelings or anything — we're keeping it casual. It's just a situationship."

To "ghost" someone is to stop replying to their texts or calls, often without explanation.

A woman checks her smartphone. Mike Kemp/Getty Images

"Can you believe he ghosted me after our third date?"

A person with "rizz," a term derived from "charisma," is charming and puts themselves out there. The term is often used when referring to someone who can confidently and successfully pursue a potential romantic partner.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the 2022 Met Gala, Sinna Nasseri/Getty Images

"That guy has rizz — he can get any girl he wants!"

"Touch grass" is said to people who seem to spend too much time online and could benefit from going outside.

Tourists take pictures of crocus flowers by the Wawel Royal Castle in Krakow, Poland, on March 18, 2023. Beata Zawrzel/Getty Images

"Did you see his hot take on TikTok?"

"Yeah, he needs to touch grass."

If something is living "rent free" in your mind, it means it's extremely funny, amusing, or otherwise particularly memorable.

James Corden laughs in an interview during the F1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on May 7, 2022. Brennan Asplen/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

"That video was hilarious — it's living rent free in my mind."

"Vibe check" is usually used spontaneously to check in on someone to see how they're doing.

Paris Hilton sits in the front row at the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2006 fashion show. Thos Robinson/Getty Images

"Can I get a vibe check?"

"Tea" refers to gossip, or a piece of intriguing personal information. "Spilling tea" is the act of disclosing a piece of gossip.

Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle. WPA Pool/Getty Images

"She just told me all about their breakup."

"Spill the tea."

A "bop" is a term for a great song.

Bostonians dance through the night at Mariel Underground, a nightclub in downtown Boston on June 24, 2022. Carlin Stiehl/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

"Cardi B's new single is a bop."

To act like a "main character" is to behave in a self-indulgent or self-absorbed manner.

Lea Michelle as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl." Ralph Bavaro/NBC/Getty Images

"She won't stop talking about herself. She thinks she's the main character."

Another variation of the term is "main-character syndrome."

"He always needs to be the center of attention — he has main-character syndrome."

